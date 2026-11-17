Under this potential new rule, instead of someone’s “usual residence” being the place where they “live and sleep most of the time,” it would instead be defined as the place “consistent with, and evidenced by, their tax records.”

This would exclude not only most noncitizen immigrants but people with an annual household income lower than a certain federal threshold, who are not required to file federal income taxes. People who don’t file taxes make up a staggering 11.5 percent of the population, according to the report: around 38 million people.

Previously, Republicans have tried to exclude immigrants from the population count, contending that Democrats benefit from counting noncitizens because their states tend to have larger immigrant populations. If a large number of immigrants were excluded from the count, this would also affect the distribution of the Electoral College.