Trump Census Rule Change Could Leave Millions of Americans Uncounted
The new proposal would leave out millions of U.S. citizens in addition to many noncitizens.
A proposal from the Census Bureau could exclude as many as 38 million people from the population count, a new report from the Coalition on Human Needs finds.
The Commerce Department, which runs the census, put forward a new rule in September that would change how people are counted for the 2030 census. This would erase most noncitizens from the population count for the first time in the survey’s history.
Under this potential new rule, instead of someone’s “usual residence” being the place where they “live and sleep most of the time,” it would instead be defined as the place “consistent with, and evidenced by, their tax records.”
This would exclude not only most noncitizen immigrants but people with an annual household income lower than a certain federal threshold, who are not required to file federal income taxes. People who don’t file taxes make up a staggering 11.5 percent of the population, according to the report: around 38 million people.
Previously, Republicans have tried to exclude immigrants from the population count, contending that Democrats benefit from counting noncitizens because their states tend to have larger immigrant populations. If a large number of immigrants were excluded from the count, this would also affect the distribution of the Electoral College.
But this proposal would impact tens of millions of people independent of immigration status.
In addition to the 38 million people who don’t file taxes, the Coalition on Human Needs report found that as many as 30 million people “had no matching addresses between the IRS records and the 2020 Census.” Altogether, the proposal risks missing a whopping 20 percent of the U.S. population.
“Overall, this proposal is so broken, you can’t even tell which 20 percent of the country is going to be left out,” Christopher Kang, executive director of the Coalition on Human Needs, told Talking Points Memo.