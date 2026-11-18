Trump Judicial Nom. Immediately Fails Grim Live Lesson on Constitution
James Sullivan did not know what the Twenty-Second Amendment was—and then, upon learning, refused to say he’d uphold it.
The president’s latest judicial nominee is apparently not well versed on the U.S. Constitution.
Texas Supreme Court Justice James P. Sullivan refused to acknowledge the parameters of the Twenty-Second Amendment during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday—even after Delaware Senator Chris Coons spelled it out for him.
“Since we’re just talking about the importance of taking the oath to uphold the Constitution—Mr. Sullivan, can you just tell me what the Twenty-Second Amendment provides?” asked Coons.
But Sullivan could not.
“Senator, if I’m remembering correctly—and I carry it over my heart because sometimes it isn’t in my brain—but if I’m remembering it correctly, it is—” Sullivan said, squinting as he struggled to conjure the words before he whispered, “Oh boy, oh boy.”
“No person shall be elected—” Coons interjected, offering him a clue as to how the amendment begins.
“Ah yes, I’m sorry, thank you, thank you genuinely, Senator. ‘No person shall be elected more than twice,’ I believe, ‘to the office of the president,’” Sullivan said.
“Has President [Donald] Trump been elected and served now twice as president?” asked Coons.
“President Trump has been certified as the winner in the 2016 and the 2024—” Sullivan said.
But Coons wanted a clearer, yes-or-no answer.
“Is he eligible to run for president again in 2028?” pressed Coons.
“So, Senator, as a nominee for a federal district court, it would be a violation I believe of Canon 5 for me to opine on something like that, and so respectfully I’m not so sure that I can—I can certainly tell you how I’d think about approaching a problem like that, but this seems like both—it certainly seems like it’s the sort of thing that is a subject of ongoing political debate,” Sullivan said, referring to a portion of the American Bar Association’s Code of Judicial Conduct that prohibits judges or judicial appointees from endorsing or opposing political candidates.
“That’s a very disappointing answer,” Coons responded. “It strikes me as just bracingly clear on the face of it.”
“I don’t think it is a subject of political debate,” the Delaware lawmaker continued, adding that “the question whether someone can serve a third term as president of the United States, I think, is only unresolved in the mind of President Trump.”
Trump has repeatedly said he was “not joking” about pursuing a third term in office. He first used that phrasing in March 2025, during a phone call with NBC News’s Kristin Welker, when he said that he was actually very serious about potentially circumventing the Constitution in order to try to lead the country for another four years after his second term ends.
In an April 22 interview with Time magazine, the president said: “There are some loopholes that have been discussed that are well known” for keeping him in power. (There are not.)