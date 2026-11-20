One CBS News staffer told Status the departures were an “extinction-level event.” The buyouts have reportedly decimated the foreign news desk: Puck News’s Dylan Byers reported that one-third of the organization’s London office took buyouts. The buyouts also saw departures from 60 Minutes, the Evening News, and the network’s bureau in Washington.

Mounting reports suggest that CBS News’s foreign coverage has struggled under the leadership of Bari Weiss, who has repeatedly placed her own pro-Israel politics at the center of the organization’s reporting. Last month, Weiss reportedly became “very, very hands-on” with a story about violent Israeli settlers driving Palestinians out of the West Bank. It was so bad that 60 Minutes veteran Lesley Stahl even threatened to quit.

Around the same time, Weiss’s handpicked foreign editor Shayndi Raice reportedly blocked CBS correspondent Holly Williams from reporting the death toll in Gaza. Speaking to staff Wednesday morning, Raice appeared emotional, perhaps about the toll the buyouts would take on her own desk, Status reported.