“I Don’t Know”: Trump Judicial Nominee Has Horrifying Answer on Jan. 6
Was there an attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021? Who’s to say!
The president’s latest nominees aren’t even willing to describe what happened on January 6, 2021.
Michael LoSapio, who currently heads security for the software company Palantir, has been tapped to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. He shocked lawmakers during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday when he refused to answer a straightfoward question about the MAGA-stoked insurrection.
“Was there an attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021?” asked Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.
“I—I don’t know,” LoSapio said.
“You don’t know?” Blumenthal repeated, apparently stunned by LoSapio’s response.
“I don’t know how you would classify—” LoSapio stuttered, when Blumenthal interjected to press him.
“Really?” the senator asked.
But by that point, LoSapio had decided to double down.
“No, I don’t believe it was an attack, no,” he said.
There was a long silence, and then Blumenthal—who was one of the many lawmakers in the Senate chamber when Donald Trump’s sycophantic followers attempted to break in that day—asked: “You’re giving us that answer?”
“I wasn’t involved in politics,” LoSapio deflected.
“You weren’t involved in politics? Were you alive on the planet?” asked Blumenthal.
“I was,” LoSapio said.
“Let me ask you again. I’ll give you another chance. January 6, 2021, was the Capitol attack—” Blumenthal said, to which LoSapio simply responded: “No, sir.”
Then Blumenthal decided to ask the man seated beside LoSapio: Trump’s nominee for director of the Office of Government Ethics, Michael Chamberlain.
“Mr. Chamberlain, January 6, was the Capitol attacked?” asked Blumenthal.
“There were certainly some people who engaged in behavior they shouldn’t have,” Chamberlain said.
“How do you expect to be the chief arbiter and adjudicator of ethics in the U.S. government when you cannot answer a simple, factual question? Do you really want this job?” asked the senator.
But Chamberlain could barely muster a response about fairness and impartiality, ignoring the enormous political leverage that his and LoSapio’s revisionary answers had afforded the president.
It has been nearly six years since Trump supporters rioted on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of what Trump claimed was a “stolen” election. In the time since, Trump has invariably tried to brush the events of the day under the rug or rewrite them entirely. Hours after his second inauguration, he granted clemency to nearly 1,600 individuals who faced criminal charges for storming the Capitol, and later tried to create a $1.776 billion slush fund to reward them for their participation.