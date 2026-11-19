“How do you expect to be the chief arbiter and adjudicator of ethics in the U.S. government when you cannot answer a simple, factual question? Do you really want this job?” asked the senator.

But Chamberlain could barely muster a response about fairness and impartiality, ignoring the enormous political leverage that his and LoSapio’s revisionary answers had afforded the president.

BLUMENTHAL: Was there an attack on the Capitol on January 6? LoSAPIO: I don't know BLUMENTHAL: You don't know? LoSAPIO: No, I don't believe there was an attack. No. BLUMENTHAL: Mr. Chamberlain, January 6, was the Capitol attacked? CHAMBERLAIN: There were certainly some people who engaged in behavior they shouldn't have BLUMENTHAL: How do you expect to be the chief arbitrator and adjudicator of ethics in the US government when you cannot answer a simple factual question? Do you really want this job? — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026

It has been nearly six years since Trump supporters rioted on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of what Trump claimed was a “stolen” election. In the time since, Trump has invariably tried to brush the events of the day under the rug or rewrite them entirely. Hours after his second inauguration, he granted clemency to nearly 1,600 individuals who faced criminal charges for storming the Capitol, and later tried to create a $1.776 billion slush fund to reward them for their participation.