Cairncross was the face of the administration’s AI strategy—which, if his replacement is any indication, is clearly not going too well. He was part of the first Trump White House, and is a longtime official at the Republican National Committee. He did not have any cyber experience when he was made National Cyber Director.

One person familiar with the change told the Journal that Trump was in favor of firing Cairncross because he couldn’t do the job effectively, and that his replacement, Davies, would have the necessary skills.

Many of the outages across the country have been attributed to issues with code upgrades, hastily patched through in order to try and protect from the emerging vulnerabilities caused by AI. The Trump administration has been struggling to respond to the cyber issues, and instead has been putting oblivious officials like Markwayne Mullin on TV to speculate. And the FAA is still only “very close” to figuring out why planes had to be grounded nationwide last week.