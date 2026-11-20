“He kept saying, ‘Well, this is not so bad. They said it was going to be much worse,’” Wolff said. “Everybody is kind of looking at him as it’s clear to them the enormity of the debacle here.”

As the disastrous results rolled in, Trump observed that the GOP was performing “so much better” than “they said we would do.” Harp immediately repeated that point.

“She says, ‘So much better than they said we would do,’” Wolff recounted. “And then she says, ‘So much better.’ So she’s like a sort of weird little echo, his own echo following him.”