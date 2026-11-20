“Weird Little Echo”: Natalie Harp’s Eerie New Way of Hyping Up Trump
Donald Trump’s favorite aide has taken being a yes-man to new levels.
Natalie Harp appears to have developed a new method of feeding President Donald Trump’s delusions.
Speaking on The Daily Beast’s podcast Inside Trump’s Head Thursday, biographer Michael Wolff recounted Trump’s live reaction to the midterm election results—and his devoted aide’s eerie response.
“He kept saying, ‘Well, this is not so bad. They said it was going to be much worse,’” Wolff said. “Everybody is kind of looking at him as it’s clear to them the enormity of the debacle here.”
As the disastrous results rolled in, Trump observed that the GOP was performing “so much better” than “they said we would do.” Harp immediately repeated that point.
“She says, ‘So much better than they said we would do,’” Wolff recounted. “And then she says, ‘So much better.’ So she’s like a sort of weird little echo, his own echo following him.”
For years, the president has surrounded himself with yes-men, but it appears that Harp has reached a new level of sycophantism. Over the past two years, she has become the de facto gatekeeper to Trump, and developed an unhealthy obsession with the president’s approval. Her own writing reveals that Harp views Trump as a kind of spiritual adviser, a father figure, and a Mr. Darcy–type romantic lead.
Wolff said that in the days following the sweeping GOP midterm losses, there was a recognition among Trump’s inner circle that he’d been “hit by something that he cannot process.” People around the president even began “throwing around words like PTSD,” Wolff said.