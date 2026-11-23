“Secretary Hegseth is laser focused on restoring lethality to the force and supporting our warfighters, while Mr. Kasper is more focused on rewriting history to cover for his own failed tenure,” the official said.

In his telling, Kasper was moved to call for Hegseth’s resignation after the secretary’s group was scolded for laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day. He said that he realized within a week of starting at the Pentagon in 2025 that his boss’s focus was all about himself, “rather than the institution and the men and women who support it.”

“There’s quite an emphasis on the showmanship,” Kasper told Politico. “The virtues of humility and basically service before self and those things have disappeared. I didn’t see those at the start, and see them [even] less so now.”