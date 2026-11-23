Trump Claims That He Got Elon Musk Out of a “Tough Incident”
The president says he protected the tech oligarch during his first term in office.
While doing a victory lap to celebrate the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO, President Trump also admitted to helping out another one of his billionaire friends: Elon Musk.
“You know I protected Elon in my first term, very big. Elon was protected,” Trump said Monday on CNBC, comparing it to his protection of Huang. “I talk about it, and I’m proud of Elon, I love Elon, he’s great. 80 percent supergenius, 20 percent he has other problems. But I tell him that. But Elon I protected, you wouldn’t have an Elon if it wasn’t for me … a certain incident took place, a tough incident … we have to protect our brilliant people, because we don’t have enough … they’re national treasures.”
Trump did not elaborate as to what exactly that “tough incident” he protected Musk from during his first term was, even as the billionaire was particularly active during that period—founding Neuralink and the Boring Company, as well as endorsing Andrew Yang and later voting for Joe Biden for president. Regardless, bragging about helping two of the most powerful CEOs in the world avoid accountability for their actions is not something the president of the United States should be doing—at least not publicly.