Why Republicans Won’t Shut Up About a 16-Year-Old Bipartisan Report on Election Reform

The report’s concerns about voter fraud nonetheless continue to carry great weight, particularly among the conservative justices. When Amunson, the lawyer for Arizona’s secretary of state, told the justices that there was “no such danger” in that state, Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed back by citing the general risk mentioned in the Carter-Baker report, as well as incidents in other places. “What about that is insufficient?” he asked. “When you have the Carter-Baker Commission saying that a particular state law is a good idea as a matter of policy,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted, “that would seem to be a circumstance that, as a matter of common sense, would lend support to the state [law].”

On Tuesday, Jimmy Carter himself finally pushed back against misinterpretations of his work. The Georgia native issued a statement denouncing efforts by his state’s lawmakers to rewrite the election laws in their favor. Republican lawmakers there are currently considering measures that would sharply cut absentee voting and early voting, citing the risk of voter fraud in what appears to be a thinly veiled attempt to depress Democratic turnout. “I also am disappointed that advocates for these restrictive changes have repeatedly and selectively referenced a report prepared by a 2005 commission that I co-chaired with former Secretary of State James Baker,” Carter said.

“While our report noted a few good and bad examples of vote-by-mail practices, its main recommendation was that further study of voting by mail was needed,” Carter went on to explain. “In the 16 years since the report’s release, vote-by-mail practices have progressed significantly as new technologies have been developed. In light of these advances, I believe that voting by mail can be conducted in a manner that ensures election integrity. This is just one of several ways to expand access to the voting process for voters across the state, regardless of political affiliation.”

Invoking Carter, a former Democratic president whose post-presidential center monitors elections in emerging democracies, must be an irresistible tactic for those on the right who support restrictive measures. But as Carter himself noted, it’s a misleading portrayal at best. The commission did not recommend an end to voting by mail, nor did it propose any particular changes to existing laws on it—just further study. And its other anti-fraud recommendations urged states to take steps to ensure that the proposals didn’t disenfranchise any otherwise valid voters. In its recommendation on voter ID, for instance, the commission urged states to provide free IDs to qualified voters who didn’t have a driver’s license.