Why Republicans Won’t Shut Up About a 16-Year-Old Bipartisan Report on Election Reform

In the end, the report found multiple problems with HAVA’s implementation in the states, as well as scattered instances of election maladministration and persistent structural flaws in the American electoral system. The commission ultimately offered 87 recommendations. Some were fairly commonsense, like improving access for people with disabilities and developing backup plans for equipment failures on Election Day. Others were somewhat bolder for their time, like re-enfranchising most people with felony convictions after they served their sentence, as well as a rotating regional system for presidential primaries to improve participation. Because U.S. elections are so decentralized, it’s hard to tell how many jurisdictions adopted some or all of the commission’s recommendations. More than a few of its proposals are now so ubiquitous that it likely had some influence on the American election system.

But that’s not how the report is remembered today, at least not by conservatives looking for ammunition to discredit election results and restrict voting rights. The report also discussed the risk of fraud in aspects of the election system, such as duplicate voter registrations in multiple states and deceased voters on voter rolls, and called for measures like voter ID laws to restore confidence in the system. In the 2008 Supreme Court case Crawford v. Marion County, Justice John Paul Stevens favorably cited the report to justify his vote to uphold Indiana’s voter ID law, which opened the door to a wave of similar laws nationwide. Some of those laws have since been criticized for suppressing turnout in communities of color; a former Wisconsin attorney general infamously credited that state’s voter ID law for Donald Trump’s victory there in 2016.

The Carter-Baker report was also skeptical toward voting by mail. “While vote by mail appears to increase turnout for federal elections, there is no evidence that it significantly expands participation in federal elections,” the report stated. “Moreover, it raises concerns about privacy, as citizens voting at home may come under pressure to vote for certain candidates, and it increases the risk of fraud.” It noted that Oregon “appears to have avoided significant fraud” with measures like signature verification. “Vote by mail is, however, likely to increase the risks of fraud and of contested elections in other states, where the population is more mobile, where there is some history of troubled elections, or where the safeguards of ballot integrity are weaker.”