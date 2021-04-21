The Republicans’ Unhinged, Baseless Attacks on Biden’s DOJ Nominees

Gupta has drawn broad support from police groups and has long had a reputation even among conservative activists as someone who has been able to build consensus across the political divide in criminal justice reform, but this did not stop Senator Ted Cruz from calling her “an extreme partisan advocate” and “an ideologue” at her confirmation hearing. Senator Chuck Grassley complained that Gupta’s “Twitter feed has painted Republicans with a broad brush, describing the Republican National Convention as three nights of ‘racism, xenophobia and outrageous lies.’” Senator Tom Cotton accused Gupta of supporting “decriminalization of all drugs” and claimed that she “misled” the committee on this point based on a 2012 op-ed in which she argued that states “should decriminalize simple possession of all drugs, particularly marijuana, and for small amounts of other drugs.” But this is not the same as the “decriminalization of all drugs,” whether you agree with it or not, and in any case Gupta said she had changed her mind in the intervening years based in part on her family’s experience with the opioid crisis. Republicans also expressed outrage at Gupta’s claim that “we all have implicit bias and racial bias”—an attempt to try to use Gupta’s effort to universalize these problems beyond white people against her, and to twist it into the idea that the entire country is irretrievably racist.

The criticisms from Republican senators at Clarke’s hearing were no more rigorous. John Cornyn—playing dumb or either being dumb—cited an opinion piece that Clarke wrote for her college newspaper in 1994 that, as he put it, “seemed to argue that African-Americans were genetically superior to Caucasians.” In fact, it was an attempt to skewer the analysis in Charles Murray’s book The Bell Curve. While her piece was not particularly well-executed, whose college writing is? (The New Republic published an excerpt from Murray’s book in 1994, alongside criticisms of it.)

Clarke was also derided—most sharply by Cruz—for supposedly calling to “defund the police” in an op-ed for Newsweek last summer amid the nationwide protests over Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd. The slipperiness of the phrase obscures the fact that Clarke’s piece is actually an argument against police abolition, but the world of opinion writing being what it is, it is framed as a call “for defunding policing operations that have made African Americans more vulnerable to police violence and contributed to mass incarceration, while investing more in programs and policies that address critical community needs.” Clarke told the committee that the intellectual exercise was premised on a zero-sum budget—that is, that she was proposing to reallocate a conceptually fixed dollar amount—but more to the point, she also said that she supports Biden’s call for an additional $300 million in funding for police throughout the country.