Meat Plants, Oil Pipelines, and the Ethical Tensions of Tribal Sovereignty

In March, the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, or MHA Nation, represented by Chairman Mark Fox, penned a letter opposing any efforts to shut down the pipeline. The MHA Nation’s Fort Berthold Reservation sits atop a massive reserve of oil and minerals; the extraction of these resources has bolstered the tribal nation’s economy since the gas and oil boom of 2008. Speaking with Nexus Media News, Fox said that oil extraction provides 90 percent of the tribe’s tax revenue. Prior to this year, the MHA Nation, while not a party to the lawsuit, had not intervened in the movement to shut down Dakota Access. Then, the pandemic struck and the bottom fell out for the gas and oil industry. The tribal nation lost 70 percent of its expected revenue, per Fox, forcing it to pull from its reserves to make it through the year—the relief funds provided by the federal government only covered a third of what the MHA Nation lost in oil revenue.

According to the Bismarck Tribune, the oil pumped from the Fort Berthold Reservation makes up a quarter of all oil produced in the state of North Dakota. And according to Fox’s letter, if Dakota Access were to shut down, “much of our Reservation production will be difficult to move to market and future production will be sharply curtailed.” In reality, a sudden, sustained drop-off in the MHA Nation’s ability to take its oil to market will mean that the tribal nation’s ability to provide basic social services to its citizens will be greatly hampered, forcing it, like many other tribal nations, to depend on the Senate Appropriations Committee or the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, which have both consistently given Native communities scraps in terms of their budget allocations.

That the MHA Nation has turned to the extractive industry to provide for its community is not a product of Indigenous greed, but of land displacement, home destruction, confinement, and American imperialism and capitalism. The Three Affiliated Tribes, as the nation is also known, had their lands whittled down by Congress during the nineteenth century. Then, in the 1940s, the same legislative body approved the flooding of the MHA Nation’s low-lying lands, an effort that was overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers, which was building dams along the Missouri River to provide water to white settler communities. The ensuing seven decades brought little sustainable economic development for the communities on Fort Berthold Reservation. It wasn’t until fracking technology arrived and allowed the tribal nation to access its gas and oil reserves that the nation reached some semblance of financial stability.

In both this case and the Muscogee meat processing plant, the tribal nations are pursuing projects that most everyone involved recognizes as being damaging to the human and wildlife populations in the surrounding areas. But because of the political and economic systems surrounding tribal nations—it was just last year, at the height of the pandemic, that the federal Indian Health Service moved to shutter the hospital servicing the Acoma Pueblo—their options have been to adapt or suffer.