Meat Plants, Oil Pipelines, and the Ethical Tensions of Tribal Sovereignty

That the MHA Nation has turned to the extractive industry to provide for its community is not a product of Indigenous greed but of land displacement, home destruction, confinement, and American imperialism and capitalism. The Three Affiliated Tribes, as the nation is also known, had their lands whittled down by Congress during the nineteenth century. Then, in the 1940s, the same legislative body approved the flooding of the MHA Nation’s low-lying lands, an effort that was overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers, which was building dams along the Missouri River to provide water to white settler communities. The ensuing seven decades brought little sustainable economic development for the communities on Fort Berthold Reservation. It wasn’t until fracking technology arrived and allowed the tribal nation to access its gas and oil reserves that the nation reached some semblance of financial stability.

In both this case and that of the Muscogee meat-processing plant, the tribal nations are pursuing projects that most everyone involved recognizes as being damaging to the human and wildlife populations in the surrounding areas. But because of the political and economic systems surrounding tribal nations—it was just last year, at the height of the pandemic, that the federal Indian Health Service moved to shutter the hospital servicing the Acoma Pueblo—their options have been to adapt or suffer.

But just as the construction of more meat-processing plants stands firmly against the advice of public health and climate experts, the MHA Nation’s pursuit of self-sufficiency through oil clashes sharply with the reality of what pipelines and the extractive industry bring to Native nations. Whether through man camps that spread sexual violence, the destruction of sacred and culturally important sites, or the poisoning of groundwater supplies, the true costs of fracking, pipeline construction, and mining on Indigenous lands have been tragically high. And so, recognizing that the ultimate blame lies with American and corporate forces that back tribal nations into the corner of economic insecurity and environmental destruction, the MHA Nation still deserves criticism for using its sovereign powers to stand on the side of Energy Transfer and for reaching for this short-term financial buoy rather than looking for the sustainable vessel that will carry its people into the future. Such criticism might not always sway the mind of those elected to lead tribal governments. In fact, it might be outright rejected and belittled. But the more those with power are held accountable in public forums by those who lack it, the better Indian Country will be for it.