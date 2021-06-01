Trump’s Republicans Want a Coup

Trump is hardly being shy about it. The sad, grandiosely named blog he launched last month—From the Desk of Donald Trump—consists mostly of rambling posts about how the election was stolen from him. On Memorial Day, for instance, he suggested that someone broke into the area in Fulton County, Georgia, where ballots were being held. Other recent posts suggest “massive numbers” of dead voters and demand unwarranted “forensic audits,” like the deranged one currently being done in Arizona, across the country.



The wave of voter suppression bills that have been introduced and passed across the country should be seen as a part of this increasing focus on undoing a legitimate election. Even those Republicans who don’t explicitly endorse the looniest things said by Flynn, Trump, and others are fully backing this project. A majority of them—64 percent, per a Quinnipiac poll released last week—don’t even see Biden as a legitimate president. Roughly the same number hope Trump will run again—something he has indicated he will do, as long as his health allows it. Republicans in Congress like Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham, and Rick Scott have traveled to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring. “Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach are the center of the Republican universe right now,” Trump spokesman Jason Miller said last month. “All Republican roads lead to Mar-a-Lago. He’s the biggest name in politics, and everybody wants his support and endorsement.”



Democrats have welcomed Trump’s relative retreat from the spotlight, allowing them to push Covid relief, infrastructure spending, and other policy goals without having to compete with him for the media’s—and thus the public’s—attention. But Trump’s claims about the 2020 election have gotten more bombastic and unhinged than they were before the Capitol insurrection, and the right’s violent rhetoric likewise has flourished. Flynn’s opinion that the United States should have a coup like “what happened in Myanmar” has shocked a lot of political observers these past few days, but that says more about these observers than it does Flynn. He’s merely a reflection of a fast-growing orthodoxy in the GOP—and January 6 was just a trial run.

