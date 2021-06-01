Trump’s Republicans Want a Coup

Michael Flynn, the retired general who briefly served as Donald Trump’s national security adviser before being fired for lying about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador, spent Memorial Day weekend advocating for the U.S. military to overthrow the government. A keynote speaker at the For God & Country Patriot Roundup in Dallas—a conference popular with QAnon believers—he was asked on Sunday by an attendee, “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here.” Flynn replied, “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”

Flynn attempted to walk back the comments on Monday on Telegram, the social media network favored by right-wing extremists. “There is no reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort,” he wrote, adding that “any reporting” suggesting otherwise is a “boldface fabrication.” But Flynn’s meaning couldn’t have been clearer: He was endorsing a military coup, to an audience of people who believe a convoluted conspiracy theory that Trump is secretly at war with a shadowy cabal of pedophiles linked to the Democratic Party.

Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18 — Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

Flynn’s comment, extreme as it was, is increasingly representative of today’s Republican Party. Sidney Powell—the former federal prosecutor whose batshit election conspiracy theories earned her admission to, and then exile from, Trump’s postelection legal team last year—was also a keynote speaker at the conference. She told attendees that Trump should be “reinstated” as president and move back into the White House. (Powell did have some bad news, however: The Constitution would not give Trump credit for “lost time,” she noted, and he would merely be able to serve out the rest of Biden’s term.)

