Republicans Are Already Plotting the Next Crisis for American Democracy

More than a few things foiled Donald Trump’s plan to hold onto power after the 2020 election. One was the fact that he received nearly seven million fewer votes than his opponent. Another was that he lost multiple key states in the Electoral College. Democratic and Republican election officials across the country refused to tamper with the results in his favor, despite Trump’s repeated pleas to do so. And the Supreme Court unanimously rejected a Hail Mary bid to toss out the results anyways.

But perhaps the most underappreciated stabilizer of the republic earlier this year was Democratic control of the House of Representatives. At the time of the Electoral College count on January 6, Republicans still held a slim majority in the Senate. But every single harebrained scheme by Trump and his allies to toss out state results still faced an insurmountable barrier: House Democrats would never vote to effectively overturn the election in Trump’s favor, and their assent would be necessary for it to happen.

Republicans have turned a sizable chunk of House districts into reliably red seats even if Democrats win by significant statewide margins.

That barrier may not exist next time. The Democratic majority in the House rests on a mere handful of seats. Thanks to partisan gerrymandering over the past decade, Republicans have turned a sizable chunk of House districts into reliably red seats even if Democrats win by significant statewide margins, and the GOP is poised to build on those advantages during the upcoming redistricting cycle later this year. The consequences could be disastrous for American democracy in 2024—especially if Trump loses narrowly to President Biden in the next presidential election.