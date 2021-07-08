Republicans Are Already Plotting the Next Crisis for American Democracy

The GOP is increasingly aware that they’ve hit a point of diminishing returns.

The GOP is increasingly aware that they’ve hit a point of diminishing returns. Earlier this week, Politico reported that there’s an ongoing debate among GOP leaders and lawmakers over whether they should crack open a handful of Democratic-leaning districts in states like Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio to bolster their odds in the next few House elections. Some top Republicans are advising them to leave potential opportunities alone out of concern for possible legal challenges and the dilution of Republican-friendly seats, the control of which could become endangered by demographic change (especially in the suburbs). “There’s an old saying: Pigs get fat. Hogs get slaughtered,” Representative Patrick McHenry, a Republican from North Carolina, told Politico. “And when it comes to redistricting, that is, in fact, the case.” This isn’t civic virtue but practical necessity. Like Alexander the Great, they weep because they have no more worlds to conquer.

To make matters worse, partisan gerrymanders will face fewer legal obstacles after this round of redistricting than the last one. Over the last decade, tilted maps spawned a wave of legal challenges in the federal courts over whether extreme partisan gerrymandering was unconstitutional. But the Supreme Court ruled in the 2019 case Rucho v. Common Cause that federal courts lacked the power to resolve future partisan gerrymandering claims. Some state courts, notably in Pennsylvania, have struck down congressional districts on state constitutional grounds. But the high court’s decision in Rucho means that there will be fewer legal avenues after this redistricting cycle to challenge warped maps than after the last one.

How these fights and debates play out over the next year could have dramatic consequences. At the moment, Democrats only hold an eight-seat majority in the House and a tiebreaker majority in the evenly divided Senate. It’s not hard to imagine that Republicans could retake or hold both chambers after the 2024 elections. It’s also not hard to imagine a rematch between Biden and Trump that year as well. And since Trump has disputed the results of every presidential election he’s participated in, including the one he won, it’s safe to assume he’ll do the same in four years.