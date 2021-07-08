The Supreme Court’s Total War on Congress

Instead, the court will enforce its asserted (that is to say, nontextual) constitutional command that the president, or a presidential appointee confirmed by the Senate, must make all executive branch decisions of an as-yet-undefined significance—now extending to matters as granular as resolving thousands of patent challenges. As Justice Stephen Breyer observed in dissent: “Are the President and Congress, through judicial insistence … to be denied the ability to create independent adjudicators? The Founders wrote a Constitution … flexible enough to respond to new needs … over the course of decades or centuries and at the same time, protect certain basic principles.” Drily, Breyer concluded, “A principle that prevents Congress from affording inferior level adjudicators some decision-making independence was not among them.”

Another low-visibility end-of-term decision similarly savaged legislators’ authority, in a manner that broke with decades of precedent, while exposing a vast array of state and federal laws to prohibitive enforcement costs. In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, the new 6–3 conservative majority axed a California regulation requiring agricultural employers to permit union organizers temporarily to use a specific compact location on their property, during four months of the year, one hour before the start of work, one hour at lunch-break, and one hour after work. The court held, for the first time, that even though these arrangements were temporary, brief, and not detrimental to the conduct of covered agricultural businesses, such an “invasion” constituted a “physical taking” of property. Hence, under the Fifth Amendment, the Constitution requires “just compensation” to the property owner. In practice, that requirement will render the regulation unusable for financially stretched state and local governments, thereby depriving union organizers of meaningful access to agricultural workers at the only time they are together and accessible.

As devastating as this anti-union result is likely to be for agricultural workers, the doctrinal reversal the court engineered to reach that result could cut far more broadly. As Justice Breyer observed in his dissent, the decision obliterated a till-now sharp “permanent/temporary access distinction,” under which “the law has not … converted all temporary-access-permitting regulations into per se takings requiring compensation.” Such temporary access requirements are, Breyer explained, essential to untold, basic governmental activities, “ranging from examination of food products to inspections for compliance with preschool licensing requirements,” to workplace environment safeguards, coastal wetland protections, and a long list of others. All such programs now face exposure to lawsuits by disgruntled regulated entities—expense, harassment, and diversion that few state and local entities can handle.