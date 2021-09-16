Direct Democracy Is Breaking California

The foolishness of California’s recall system—which failed this week to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom with a right-wing talk radio blowhard—is not a new story. It ought to have been made evident by the California election in 1910 that led to its creation.

The Progressive Republican candidate for governor that year, a San Francisco prosecutor named Hiram Johnson, ran on the promise to “kick the Southern Pacific out of politics in California.” He succeeded almost before Election Day. The Southern Pacific Railroad had for three decades maintained a stranglehold over California agriculture and politics, as documented vividly in Frank Norris’s 1901 novel, The Octopus. But that stranglehold was dwindling fast, thanks to Progressive reforms like the establishment of the direct primary. Johnson’s Democratic opponent, a Woodrow Wilson Progressive named Theodore Bell, was no less opposed to Southern Pacific than Johnson, but Johnson won, according to California historian Kevin Starr, through superior “showmanship and energy.”

Johnson’s election was the Octopus’s political death knell. It ought logically to have been a moment to revel in representative democracy’s cleansing victory over corrupt private interests. Instead, Johnson proposed cleansing California government still further by inviting California voters to recall any elected official who displeased them—including himself.