Come On, Man: Drop the Tough Guy Act, Joe

As The Village and the far right continue to heap their scorn on Joe Biden for the inept way pulling out of Afghanistan has unleashed chaos in Kabul that threatens the lives of the Afghans who stood against the Taliban during the United States’ twenty-year occupation, I still say the decision to get out of this unwinnable war took guts. Three previous presidents let the Afghanistan situation drag on while surely knowing that it was a disaster. Biden had the courage to do what none of his predecessors were willing to own up to.



Additionally, this “we could have maintained a small force indefinitely” in Afghanistan scolding is just wrong. We, under Donald Trump, signed a peace deal with the Taliban, telling them we’d leave by this May. We’ve already delayed it. If we’d said we were delaying it again, and indefinitely at that, Taliban fighters would likely have started targeting Americans again.

But none of this means that Biden is getting everything right, by a long shot. He needs now to do two things on which the future of his presidency may rest: First, make sure all the Americans and as many American-allied Afghans as possible can get out safely; and second, and maybe more important from a public-consumption point of view, drop the Tough Guy act.