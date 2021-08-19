Come On, Man: Drop the Tough Guy Act, Joe

But none of this means that Biden is getting everything right, not by a long shot. He needs now to do two things on which the future of his presidency may rest: First, make sure all the Americans and as many American-allied Afghans as possible can get out safely; and second, and maybe more important from a public-consumption point of view, drop the tough-guy act.

It was somewhat reassuring to see Biden, in his Monday speech, say the words “the buck stops with me.” At least after four years of a president who blamed the deep state and fake news and the generals and his own staff, we have a president willing to take responsibility. But he has simultaneously, and since, dodged that same responsibility.

George Stephanopoulos asked Biden on Wednesday, “When you look at what’s happened over the last week, was it a failure of intelligence, planning, execution, or judgment?” That’s a straightforward question that the American people are surely wondering, and it deserved a more straightforward answer than the one Biden delivered: “Look, it was a simple choice, George. When you had the government of Afghanistan, the leader of that government, get in a plane and taking off and going to another country; when you saw the significant collapse of the Afghan troops we had trained, up to 300,000 of them, just leaving their equipment and taking off—that was, you know, I’m not, that’s what happened. That’s simply what happened.”