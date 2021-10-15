The White House Report on Supreme Court Reform Made a Glaring Omission

Biden’s commission treated it accordingly. Its members, mostly well-respected legal scholars from the left, right, and beyond, weren’t exactly poised to give a thunderous endorsement to radical changes to the Supreme Court from the start. Biden himself has never been more than lukewarm to the idea of court-packing, so this might have been by design. To its credit, the commission still solicited a broad range of expert opinions while working over the past few months. It also considered more fruitful avenues for reform: imposing term limits on the justices, rethinking the shadow docket, and so on. Many of those materials will be useful to law professors as they write about the Supreme Court in future scholarship; they will likely inspire no significant action by lawmakers in the immediate future.

Nevertheless, the end result is a draft report that spends a lot of time on proposals that its authors were unlikely to accept. On adding more seats to the court, the commission’s draft materials take no explicit stance. Most of their analysis involves raised objections to the most prominent proposals for court expansion. They do point out some potential positive effects, including an increased workload and a more diverse bench. “But the risks of Court expansion are considerable, including that it could undermine the very goal of some of its proponents of restoring the Court’s legitimacy,” the draft materials noted. “Recent polls suggest that a majority of the public does not support Court expansion. And as even some supporters of Court expansion acknowledged during the Commission’s public hearings, the reform—at least if it were done in the near term and all at once—would be perceived by many as a partisan maneuver.”

The commission also appeared to be unpersuaded by claims that adding more seats would strengthen American democracy. Instead of strengthening the court’s public esteem, the draft materials noted, such a move would likely reduce it. Expansion also could not guarantee that the court will rule differently in Voting Rights Act cases or similar issues. “Lawmakers might consider those broader implications of Court expansion, too, particularly if it seems likely to them that Court expansion today would ignite a wave of future similar efforts by either party,” the draft materials noted. “There is no guarantee that future expansions would lead to a Supreme Court committed to protecting the values that advocates of expansion today believe are under threat.”