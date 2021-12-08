Biden’s Supreme Court Reform Commission Gives Court-Packing Two Thumbs Down

That “bitterly partisan” process—and the ideological divide that it reifies and deepens—is referred to throughout the report. Indeed, it would be hard to discuss how the country got here without discussing the role that the political branches played in creating this problem. But Biden’s executive order to create the commission focused squarely on the Supreme Court itself, not on Congress. Accordingly, the commissioners explained that reforms of the confirmation process were beyond their remit: “We accordingly do not analyze or endorse any of the recommendations offered to us.” Though they excerpted some testimony from an expert on the confirmation process in an appendix, their consideration of possible reforms went no further than that.

Maybe that’s for the best, given the commission’s approach to the matter. In the end, it largely danced around the fact that court reformers are proposing structural solutions to non-structural problems. The court still functions as it did two years ago or 200 years ago: It reviews cases from lower courts, it hears oral arguments on them, it issues decisions to resolve them. This is not the Senate, which defies the otherwise universal principle of “one person, one vote” in American legislative bodies with disastrous results. This is not the Electoral College, which was so poorly designed that the Framers had to rewrite it almost immediately and, even today, occasionally elects a president who gets fewer votes than his opponent. The Supreme Court still “works,” so to speak.

What the court-packing proponents rightly fear is that the court is likely about to hand down decisions with which they disagree. Thanks to the aforementioned flaws in the Senate and the Electoral College, the Supreme Court’s current membership exists despite the will of the American electorate and not because of it. And thanks to a fairly effective judge-picking machine within the conservative legal movement, liberals have almost no reason for hope from the court for the next generation or so. But as I’ve pointed out from time to time, none of the court-packers’ proposals would actually be guaranteed to fix the problems that they identify—and some of their solutions would be more likely to make things much, much worse.