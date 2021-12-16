Come on, Joe, We Need to See More Fight in You!

President Johnson faced a similar problem on the Voting Rights Act. He had decided to be on the right side of history despite his own Southern, racist roots. His Dixiecrat compatriots were not playing ball. Johnson knew how to leverage the nation’s grief over the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and he did so in Congress. Forcefully. He seized it and owned it. This is Biden’s package, and it is also a moment of tremendous mourning and deep stress for many Americans. He can connect passionately with that grief and the looming fears of viral mutations to seize the moment. Instead, he has allowed himself to be captured by the deficit-inflation debate.

Johnson had some Republican support and a Democratic majority. Biden doesn’t. But that just means we should be feeling the fight in him all the more. Biden has to talk to Manchin, but it isn’t enough to have “productive” calls. Johnson dug in hard like he was a sitting senator, marshaling the civil rights, labor, and business communities and directing them to the right targets. He famously told a labor leader, “If we fail at this, we fail at everything.” It worked.

Like Johnson, Biden knows how to play the game. But as with complaints about Biden’s handling of voting rights legislation, we simply aren’t seeing the Johnson zeal, the public connection and willingness to energize and mobilize. From Wall Street to women’s groups, BBB has real support that can pressure Manchin. Johnson also personally pushed for a procedural vote that would take the Civil Rights Act out of the segregationist-controlled Ways and Means Committee. Biden has refused to discard the filibuster. Biden has become a target and concern for too many in the base of the party. With such a popular set of investments, he should not be the one advocates are targeting.