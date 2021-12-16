Come on, Joe, We Need to See More Fight in You!

Manchin says he is worried about BBB contributing to inflation. Well, childcare costs have risen at twice the rate of inflation over the last 30 years. In Manchin’s home state, childcare runs a family about $200 a week. BBB would cut that in half. That’s huge, particularly in a state where women, particularly low-income women, were hit hardest by job loss and childcare responsibilities. West Virginia desperately needs paid family leave, too. Almost 60 percent of its workers have no paid family leave, and it drives people from the workforce, particularly women.

Biden could be hitting hard on these numbers and the stories of the real people behind them. The Vances, a West Virginia family who lost half their income because Mr. Vance couldn’t get two weeks’ paid leave for substance abuse treatment, represent just one such story. BBB isn’t just a “package.” Tell the story of the lifeline. West Virginians may not like big spending, but they do like much of what BBB buys. In one poll, 80 percent of 800 West Virginians surveyed want BBB. Manchin has been captured by elite Republicans, but the everyday Republicans who want to take care of children and families may be persuadable. Biden has to bring it, though.

Time is of the essence. Democrats must deliver what people need before the midterms. These measures are not only wildly popular; they are real lifelines that could help Democrats in critical Senate races from Florida to Pennsylvania. Remember—childcare tax credits are set to expire this month. Without BBB, not only do real people lose needed help, families lose current dollars in tax credits that have already reduced child poverty 28 percent. Finally, it matters because as the January 6 committee’s work progresses, it needs the concentrated attention of voters as it begins hearings on the violent attack on the Capitol.

President Johnson faced a similar problem on the Voting Rights Act. He had decided to be on the right side of history despite his own Southern, racist roots. His Dixiecrat compatriots were not playing ball. Johnson knew how to leverage the nation’s grief over the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and he did so in Congress. Forcefully. He seized it and owned it. This is Biden’s package, and it is also a moment of tremendous mourning and deep stress for many Americans. He can connect passionately with that grief and the looming fears of viral mutations to seize the moment. Instead, he has allowed himself to be captured by the deficit-inflation debate.