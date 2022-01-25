A Wisconsin Hospital Sued to Keep Medical Workers From Taking Better Jobs

Medical staff are in the unenviable position of being both workers and pieces of critical infrastructure.

ThedaCare, the nonprofit system that sued to keep its employees from leaving until it could find replacements, owns seven hospitals that serve roughly 600,000 patients across Wisconsin every year; it reported net revenue of over $104 million in 2020 and has received at least $45 million in provider relief from the federal government since the pandemic began. Like most health care settings in the United States, ThedaCare has faced massive staffing shortages. According to a recent report, Wisconsin is seeing more Covid-19 hospitalizations now than at any point in the pandemic so far. But despite the dire need, medical workers across the country have described being poorly compensated or forced to work unreasonable hours. In ThedaCare’s case, an attorney described dissatisfactory management and positions in which employees were chronically underpaid. It seems the workers in this case simply found better positions before their employer figured out the actual value of their work, even after they requested to have their new offers matched.



In the suit the hospital brought against Ascension St. Elizabeth, a Catholic hospital not far away, ThedaCare argued its competitor had aggressively recruited a group of workers with no concern for the broader public good: “The health care system is facing unprecedented crisis,” the system’s attorneys said, and “Ascension chose to proceed anyway, prioritizing its own self-interests.” Essentially, ThedaCare argued, if those seven workers left it would be unable to provide on-demand specialized care; the workers made up a significant chunk of a team responsible for interventional radiology and cardiovascular services and were often tasked with being on call during irregular hours. But taking the argument somewhat further, ThedaCare argued the omicron surge meant that if these workers left and a patient needed to travel elsewhere for care, there might be no ambulance drivers to take them, and no beds if they were even to arrive somewhere else—a claim that’s difficult to believe considering Ascension is just seven miles away. Still, “the public cannot afford a disruption of the comprehensive medical services that ThedaCare provides,” the suit read, requesting an injunction that would prevent the workers from taking their new jobs until the hospital had found replacements. It was an argument a judge found compelling enough to issue a temporary restraining order on Friday keeping the workers from starting their new positions. The invocation of a public safety crisis does tend to carry some weight, though notably the complaint also pointed out that the hospital could lose a trauma designation should it be forced to temporarily stop providing some services, and those trauma certifications are often associated with increased billing capacity (and, one would assume, profits) that come from “activating” a specialized team.

“Nobody cared how magical what we do here was until today.”

Unsurprisingly, the medical workers had a different recollection of events: One of the employees wrote in a letter to the judge that they had received an “outstanding offer” from the other hospital that included better pay and benefits, along with a more reasonable work-life balance. Their colleagues also rushed to apply for a series of open jobs at Ascension. As was pointed out in their letter, the group approached the hospital in late December in the hopes of receiving a counteroffer but was told “the long term expense to ThedaCare was not worth the short term cost.” Another ThedaCare employee described being told by a manager that she’d receive communication about a retention bonus that never came. “I’ve given my life” to ThedaCare, she said. “They don’t care.” Or, as another put it somewhat more succinctly in court, “Nobody cared how magical what we do here was until today.”

