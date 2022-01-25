A Wisconsin Hospital Sued to Keep Medical Workers From Taking Better Jobs

On Monday morning, a handful of health care employees appeared in front of a judge to argue that it was appropriate for them to take jobs where they would make more money and be able to spend more time with their kids. The new job was a “life-changing” opportunity, one said during the hearing, that she couldn’t possibly turn down. But administrators at the hospital where she worked insisted that a “collective resignation”—of seven workers—would “cripple” the medical center’s ability to treat patients during “some of the worst days of the Covid-19 pandemic.” As of Tuesday, a temporary restraining order has been lifted and the workers are allowed to take their new jobs, though the case will go on. The strange episode is a window into how fragile the health care system has become, and how far employers are willing to go to punish employees for circumstances outside the workers’ control.

The case, filed last week in a district court in Wisconsin, has been covered aggressively by Madeline Heim at the Appleton Post-Crescent and picked up in the national news—the kind of bizarre legal outlier that reflects several overlapping crisis and suggests tangible consequences for the attitude that health workers are “heroes” ultimately responsible for public health. “We’ve definitely entered an alternate universe,” an employment lawyer told the New York Times. “We have managements incapable of controlling labor and asking courts to prevent the free market from happening.” But the labor involved wasn’t just any labor; it was the labor performed by medical staff, who since the beginning of the pandemic have been in the unenviable position of being both workers and pieces of critical infrastructure.

Medical staff are in the unenviable position of being both workers and pieces of critical infrastructure.

ThedaCare, the nonprofit system that sued to keep its employees from leaving until it could find replacements, owns seven hospitals that serve roughly 600,000 patients across Wisconsin every year; it reported net revenue of over $104 million in 2020 and has received at least $45 million in provider relief from the federal government since the pandemic began. Like most health care settings in the United States, ThedaCare has faced massive staffing shortages. According to a recent report, Wisconsin is seeing more Covid-19 hospitalizations now than at any point in the pandemic so far. But despite the dire need, medical workers across the country have described being poorly compensated or forced to work unreasonable hours. In ThedaCare’s case, an attorney described dissatisfactory management and positions in which employees had been chronically underpaid. It seems the workers in this case simply found better positions before their employer figured out the actual value of their work, even after they requested to have their new offers matched.

