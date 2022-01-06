Massachusetts Nurses Just Won an Epic 10-Month Strike

For nurses, higher acuity means that every minute patients spend in the hospital requires hands-on, critical care, especially since when patients do get admitted, they come to the hospital with multiple problems—comorbidities—that may not have triggered hospitalization on their own but nevertheless need to be addressed. In the cardiac telemetry unit where Soper works, a patient could be admitted for cardiac issues and separately require a blood transfusion or a peritoneal dialysis during their short time there. Each patient thus carries a higher burden of minute-to-minute care in 2021 than in the 1990s.

The other part of higher acuity is early discharge. “When I first started at St. Vincent five years ago, a hip replacement patient would stay at the hospital for three to four days after their surgery,” LeBlanc told me. “When we walked out on strike on March 8, they were being discharged the day after that surgery.”

In a for-profit system, hospital beds become precious real estate that must be optimized.

Quicker discharges mean worse care and poorer recoveries. “Sending people home faster means a lot more teaching and setting up a lot more services for them,” said LeBlanc. “So if I have a patient just diagnosed with diabetes and I find out they are getting discharged that afternoon, I now have to explain to them the signs and symptoms of low [blood pressure], teach them how to count carbs, use a glucometer, and inject insulin while I have four others needing to get ready to go to surgery or trying to get out of bed.” It is unsurprising that these conditions compromise the quality of care.