Massachusetts Nurses Just Won an Epic 10-Month Strike

But it was rank and file nurses who told me that, in contrast to the hospital’s claims about its “strong infection prevention practices,” during Covid-19 nurses got no hazard pay, sick days, or, during the first wave, functioning protective equipment. “We were told, oh you can use a single mask for three shifts, then the next day they said five shifts,” Soper said, recalling being handed a Tupperware container to poke holes into and store used masks between shifts. “We were doing the opposite of what is safe, what is normal.”

In 2020, Tenet posted a profit of $414 million, spent a billion dollars expanding its operations and pre-paid its corporate debts, all while shooting down what it called the “aggressive staffing levels” demanded by the nurses at St. Vincent. In the same early-pandemic period, nurses said they had filed over 600 “unsafe staffing” reports informing management in real time about problems such as “an increase in patient falls, an increase in patients suffering from preventable bed sores, [and] potentially dangerous delays in patients receiving needed medications and other treatments.” Management did not respond to these complaints by spending money on care. Labor and delivery nurse Dierdre Simpkins suggested that this is because key decisions about patient care at St. Vincent were being made in boardrooms, not at bedsides. The CEO of St. Vincent, for instance, is a chemical engineer with an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“They think that just because we are women, we are built to care for people and can do it under any conditions.”

Nurses are the ones who know what good care looks like, and yet they are rarely seen as experts in their field. Marie Ritacco, a post-anesthesia care nurse at the hospital, thinks that this has something to do with the fact that as a profession, nursing is overwhelmingly female. “They think that just because we are women, we are built to care for people and can do it under any conditions,” Ritacco said.

The image of a motherly nurse is used not only to discredit nurses’ expertise but also to guilt them into doing care work under dangerous conditions. “In the pre-strike days,” LeBlanc recalled being asked, “What would Florence Nightingale do? Would she ‘abandon’ her patients and strike?”

