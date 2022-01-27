Republicans Might Throw a Fit Over Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee but They’re Powerless to Stop It

It’s possible that Biden’s nominee could even receive some Republican support, although it is unlikely to be significant. Three Republican senators have voted for a majority of Biden’s judicial nominees thus far: Senators Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham and Lisa Murkowski. The three senators voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, considered to be the frontrunner for the nomination, to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in June. Collins and Murkowski are considered two of the more moderate members of the Republican conference, and Graham has historically deferred to the president on his judicial nominees. Collins and Graham voted to confirm Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan under President Barack Obama. (Graham’s office said in a statement last year that he “has long believed that under the Constitution the president has the right to select judges of their choosing and as long as they are qualified, they should generally be confirmed by the Senate.”)

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has expressed confidence that his preferred pick for Biden’s nominee, J. Michelle Childs, could receive bipartisan support. Childs is a federal district judge in South Carolina whom Biden has nominated to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. “I’ve talked to the Republican senators from South Carolina, both Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham, they are very high on Michelle Childs. And so I think that both of them would vote for her if her name were to be put in nomination,” Clyburn said in an interview on ABC News on Wednesday.

However, even these Republican votes are far from guaranteed. Collins, who voted against confirming Barrett in 2020 because it was so close to the presidential election, raised concerns on Wednesday about voting on a nomination ahead of the midterms. (Democrats have a good chance of losing the Senate in the November midterm elections, meaning that this might be their only opportunity to confirm a justice to the Supreme Court for some time.)

“As you know, I felt that the timetable for the last nominee was too compressed. This time there is no need for any rush. We can take our time, have hearings, go through the process, which is a very important one,” Collins said.