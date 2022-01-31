The Republicans’ Thoroughly Vile, Perfectly Predictable Reaction to Biden’s Supreme Court Plan

So a senior senator from the state with the nation’s most deplorable civil rights record of all has now sent the signal: We’re making this racial. Those on the right would respond by saying that it was Biden who made it racial in the first place by saying he’d choose a Black woman. But that’s like saying that Lyndon Johnson made American politics “racial” by passing the civil rights bill. No—American politics was racial since before the beginning of the republic. Why should it be “racial” only when politicians try to address and make up for this country’s history of racial discrimination? It’s absurd and offensive.

Elite law schools weren’t accepting Black students in large-ish numbers until the 1970s. Was that admissions shift “racial,” while the prior exclusion of qualified Black students was not? Even now, Black students make up just under 8 percent of all U.S. law school students. Biden is right that having a Black woman on the Court is long overdue.

It’s not hard to map out what the Republicans and the right-wing media are going to do from here. Let’s say, for instance, that Ketanji Brown Jackson is the nominee. She grew up in Miami, though not poor—solidly middle class. So, they’ll call her a child of privilege and compare her unfavorably to Clarence Thomas and his hardscrabble upbringing, with the implication that Thomas “earned” everything he got and she did not.

It’s necessary to take a short digression here on the topic of Thomas and affirmative action. He is an implacable foe of it these days and will surely vote to end it. He’s been arguing from the bench for an end to affirmative action for years. Earlier in his career, though, he sang from a different hymnal. In a 1983 speech, he said of affirmative action laws: “But for them, God only knows where I would be today. These laws and their proper application are all that stand between the first 17 years of my life and the second 17 years.” So he’s not just corrupt, in the ways Jane Mayer catalogued last week. He’s a raging hypocrite, as well, to no one’s surprise.