The Republicans’ Thoroughly Vile, Perfectly Predictable Reaction to Biden’s Supreme Court Plan

Let’s break this statement down. First, we don’t even know who the nominee will be, so Wicker has no basis to refer to Biden’s choice as an affirmative action beneficiary. Second, it was a specific and inflammatory choice on his part to drop in the word “quota.”

That word has a long and grim history in the annals of American right-wing propaganda. Republicans have sometimes positioned themselves as saying that they can live with voluntary efforts by businesses and universities to make up for discrimination and increase diversity by hiring more women and people of color, but they draw the line at quotas. It’s a tier-one right-wing buzzword. Older readers will recall that the right dubbed Lani Guinier, who was nominated for a civil rights post by Bill Clinton (and who passed away just recently), the “Quota Queen.”

We can fairly presume that Wicker knew exactly what he was doing with his choice of words. That’s how this sort of thing starts. We’ve seen it many times. One legislator vocalizes what everyone on the right is thinking. Usually, it’s a half-tethered, backbenching member of the House. It’s rare that it’s a senator, and a longtime senator at that, someone with a little stature who isn’t regarded as a crazy racist or rigid reactionary. Wicker seems to have, for a Mississippi Republican of his generation, a comparatively nonextreme racial history. In 2015, for example, he came around to supporting changing the Mississippi state flag after initially opposing it; while doing so, however, he did refer to the “brave Americans” who fought for the Confederacy. “Brave,” I can live with, I guess. There were individual brave Wehrmacht soldiers, for that matter, who were just following the orders they were given. But “Americans”? Sorry. They were fighting the Americans.