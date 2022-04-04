It’s Time to Abolish Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

Unlike his colleagues, I don’t think Sasse was acting in bad faith. The two parties now have two largely irreconcilable visions for how a Supreme Court justice should decide cases on the high court. Until recently, the party of the president who nominated a justice wasn’t a reliable proxy for the nominee’s philosophy. But after the retirements of John Paul Stevens and David Souter in 2009 and 2010, respectively, the liberal and conservative blocs of the Supreme Court became identical to the Republican-appointed and Democratic-appointed blocs. The conservative legal movement has gone to considerable lengths over the past few decades to ensure that Republican presidents only nominate justices who share their approach. Liberal interest groups play a similar role for Democratic presidents, to a lesser extent. By the time a nominee reaches the Senate Judiciary Committee, the die is already cast.

Longtime readers may remember that I’ve proposed eliminating the confirmation process altogether by filling future Supreme Court vacancies with judges chosen at random from each of the federal circuit courts of appeals. Alternatively, the Senate could just scrap confirmation hearings and let the rest of the process take place as normal. Ninety-nine percent of the nominee’s qualifications can be gleaned from the lengthy questionnaires they fill out for the committee at the first stage of the process or by reviewing their existing record. If senators have any questions or want any clarifications, they could submit them in written form. This already takes place when senators ask written “questions for clarification” after the hearings take place; senators should use it as the default method for questioning prospective justices in the future.

Why not do this for every presidential nominee who comes before the Senate, you might ask? The answer is that Supreme Court nominations are different. Executive branch nominees do not have the ethical obligation to remain neutral, so they don’t have a “Ginsburg rule” to allow them to avoid questions. For nominees to the lower federal courts, senators have generally shown much greater restraint in questioning them, partly because the stakes are much lower and partly because there is no national television audience. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, on the other hand, do almost nothing to help senators or the American people better understand a nominee. Their abolition would only be an improvement for the confirmation process, and their continued existence could only serve to further corrupt it.