Stop Trying to Extract Larger Lessons From the Amber Heard–Johnny Depp Trial

I realize that nitpicking a victim’s story to justify disbelieving them indeed fills up several chapters of the patriarchal playbook, and one could easily explain away one or even several of the holes in Heard’s case as examples of an imperfect victim acting in self-defense or as reflective of the internalized misogyny of whoever pointed them out. But the extreme brutality of what Heard alleges—coupled with an utter lack of independent corroboration of anything even approaching the extent of her story, and the fact that several of Depp’s former partners have insisted he displayed no abusive behavior before Heard met him, when he was in his fifties—makes her account very hard to swallow. Resting the integrity of feminism on Amber Heard’s word is an awfully shaky bet.

Fortunately for feminists, we don’t have to place these wagers. It’s not difficult to accept that abuse is pervasive and underreported, that the overwhelming majority of people who discuss their experiences with it are telling the truth, that vanishingly few people would vindictively exaggerate abuse or could possibly gain anything by doing so, and that there are nonetheless exceptions to every rule. If Heard has indeed lied about what she endured during her relationship with Depp in the context of an acrimonious high-profile divorce with a multimillion-dollar fortune at stake and parlayed those lies into an ACLU ambassadorship to build clout as a feminist crusader, there’s no reason to indict women at large for this opportunistic transgression. It’s utterly idiotic to imagine that this same set of stakes and incentives exists for more than a handful of people on earth.

In the end, the Johnny Depp superfans captivated by the trial—and who have been rightfully lambasted for creating a barrage of distasteful TikToks expressing their sordid version of fandom—might end up with the facts on their side. But here’s an important lesson to learn about this high-profile trial that’s been served up for our amusement: Some things don’t get resolved in a way that makes us feel good or lights a path to a deeper understanding. Depp v. Heard isn’t some referendum on #MeToo, nor will it set back anyone’s causes by re-unleashing some chilling threat to silence women for speaking out. This trial is just a referendum on the reputation of two rich and famous actors who treated each other jaw-droppingly terribly, in the most dramatic fashion possible. Depp v. Heard is about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, nothing more.