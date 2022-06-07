Gun Companies Are More Vulnerable to Lawsuits Than You Think

Later in that same statement, Biden called upon Congress to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, or PLCAA—the 2005 law shielding gun manufacturers and sellers from litigation. The law is a rare, broad immunity afforded to very few industries (vaccine manufacturers have a similar protection).



Repealing the PLCAA has been a wonky Democratic talking point for multiple cycles. In 2015, Hillary Clinton included repealing the Bush-era law in the list of gun reform measures she would take if elected president. Obviously, this never came to fruition—but again, this is another of the long battles. The fight for sensible gun legislation is a campaign of Napoleonic proportions. Much like Obama’s call for Congress to finance research on gun violence, it may be years before anybody acts upon Biden’s call to repeal the PLCAA.



But change has to start with those first fleeting steps. Biden’s suggestion that the “work of holding gun manufacturers accountable” is only beginning illustrates the exhausting length of this fight. Georgia State University College of Law professor Timothy Lytton, who authored the book Suing the Gun Industry, compares the current landscape of litigation against gun sellers and manufacturers to the early stages of litigation against the opioid industry. In a conversation with The New Republic, Lytton said that the litigatory front on the fight for gun control is “still at the beginning,” adding, “the comparison with the opioid litigation is very telling … it only gained traction over the course of two decades. We only find ourselves here because there’s two decades of filing of lawsuits, refining of theories, changing of public attitudes, debate about the role of the industry, increasing discovery documents; and all of those start to come together to create a more mature litigation phenomenon.”

