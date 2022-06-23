The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Are Still Divided on Gun Rights

This is not a de jure limitation on the court’s majority opinion, to be clear. But it could represent a major de facto hurdle for future gun rights litigants to overcome. By downplaying Thursday’s ruling and doubling down on the exceptions described in Heller, Kavanaugh and Roberts appear to be signaling that they would not overturn most existing regulations on firearms. Gun rights advocates who may otherwise celebrate the court’s ruling in Bruen must also recognize that there may not be five votes to go much further on the scope of the Second Amendment. And if the last few years have made anything plain, it is that the Constitution means whatever five justices at any given time think it means.

Again, Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion does not automatically carry the legal heft of a majority opinion like the one published by Thomas. But it sends a fairly clear message about where the justices currently stand on the Second Amendment’s scope—the first such message that Americans have received from the court in more than 10 years. Thursday’s decision was closely watched by both gun rights and gun-control activists for its broader implications in Second Amendment cases. After the court found an individual right to bear arms in Heller in 2008 and applied it to the states in McDonald v. Chicago in 2010, the justices went nearly a decade without taking up another major case on the scope of that right.

While the court does not explain why it declines to take certain cases, Thomas’s dissents in recent years had claimed that the court was treating the Second Amendment with disfavor. Most observers, myself included, took that to indicate that there was a divide among the court’s conservative justices on the issue. Gun rights advocates hoped—and gun-control activists feared—that recent changes in the court’s membership would break that logjam in their favor. Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion in Bruen suggests that while the wind is in the sails for gun rights activists, there could still be some choppy seas ahead.