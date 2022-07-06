Pamela Paul’s Great Replacement Theory

In her column, Paul claims that a “misogynist agenda” animates trans inclusion in both the policy and politics of reproductive health—that those who advocate for the reproductive rights of trans men and nonbinary people are “reducing women to a mix of body parts and gender stereotypes.” She cites a colleague to argue that it has been “reported” that “even the word ‘women’ has become verboten.” Women are the most threatened of all, she writes, and yet the response from the left is to “shove women to the side,” to argue that “women as a biological category don’t exist.” Not brave enough to put her own voice to the claim, Paul writes, “Some might even call this kind of thing erasure.”



It should be quite obvious to anyone involved in, or even merely reporting on, the movement to defend abortion rights that the word “woman” has not been erased, much less women themselves. To claim as much is to repeat anti-trans talking points from gender-critical activists as well as the right. Two examples of alleged erasure that Paul uses in her Times piece were cited last year by the Heritage Foundation—one involving the cover image of the medical journal The Lancet, the other a tweet from the American Civil Liberties Union. The same few examples recur in other hand-wringing essays of Paul’s type, suggesting either hackiness on the part of the writers or, perhaps, that there aren’t real examples of women being “erased.” Either way, the result is lightly laundered anti-trans propaganda, presented as a sensible centrist argument.

If the Times is looking for a familiar both-sides frame in which to slot trans rights, the Republican Party has one side ready in its wave of legislation targeting trans and nonbinary kids, alongside the far right’s mobilization around the “grooming” moral panic. The results of the right’s multipronged anti-trans efforts, from state legislatures to street violence, are obvious and harrowing. Mothers of trans children have been forced to take legal action to defend themselves from Republican officials who deem their affirmation of their kids to be child abuse. Pride events across the country were threatened and mobbed by groups like the Proud Boys; various Christian nationalist figures; and, notably in Idaho, 31 members of Patriot Front. So why not adopt the very straightforward counterpoint, rejecting violence and affirming the dignity of trans kids? It does not seem to be so difficult to stand opposite a militia group storming a Pride celebration in a park. But Paul doesn’t mention any of this.