Pamela Paul’s Great Replacement Theory

What motivates the line Paul takes—as her argument is hardly new—is the moment. As much of the right was celebrating the collapse of abortion rights with the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling in late June, others were already repurposing the same tactics to attack trans people that they had used to attack women’s rights and criminalize abortion: advancing increasingly strict and inhumane legislation in statehouses across the country and scapegoating trans people with propaganda that encourages violence against them. After Dobbs, the state of Alabama borrowed the ruling’s logic, asking a federal appeals court to allow it to enforce its felony ban on providing hormone therapy or puberty blockers. The right, plainly, sees this as all the same fight.

It is into this moment that certain self-proclaimed defenders of women’s rights enter with their concerns about their imaginary “erasure,” as violence directed at both LGBTQ rights and abortion rights defenders is reportedly escalating. Direct action for abortion rights is being labeled “terrorism” by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Facebook. Patriot Front members reemerged in Boston for Independence Day, under the banners “Strong Families Make Strong Nations” and “Reclaim America.” As law professor Melissa Murray noted, “If you don’t see the connection between the assault on reproductive rights and ethno-nationalism, you’re not paying attention.” Kelly Hayes at Truthout extended the connection: “The fact that we see cis women who are actively losing their rights joining in on attacks on trans people, and scapegoating them, as eliminationist policies are pursued at the state level in red states around the country, should be historically horrifying to people.”

Perversely, Pamela Paul sees the end of Roe as the ideal moment to take her megaphone—one far more sizable than anti-trans feminists’—and direct it at trans people. This is a notable turning point: when roughly half the people in America, many of them reeling from being robbed of something they were told was their birthright, were told by one rarefied columnist at the country’s most powerful newspaper that trans women are set to replace them. Some may call that fascist. I do.