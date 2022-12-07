Division Is America’s Natural State

I sit in my study mulling the grim reality around me in 2050, and I think: Let’s face it. We Americans love being a divided people. There isn’t much we like more. Maybe pets. We generally like our pets more than we like being a divided people. And we like our guns more than anything, more even than being a divided people. As Kurt Vonnegut Jr. once put it, “We trust ourselves so much with weapons that many American households keep firearms as pets.” That’s what we call a twofer.

But we like being divided. We like it very much. We feed on it constantly. We may mouth phrases such as “to form a more perfect Union” as a reflex, but we don’t really believe the sentiment. Division is what we believe in because it’s what we’ve always believed in.

In July 1776, we proudly proclaimed the essential equality of all human beings in the same document that called the original inhabitants of this territory “merciless Indian Savages.” Following independence, we didn’t get around to extending citizenship to Indigenous people until 1924, and even then we continued to devise ways to deny their votes for decades. That’s our Union! Our division over the enslavement of another people was so profound that it tore us apart in ways that continue to this day. We are continuously divided on welcoming our newest immigrants, even though immigration was the way most of us or our families got here.