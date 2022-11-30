The Supreme Court Takes on the Chaos-World of Federal Immigration Priorities

The Justice Department, for its part, countered that this reading would be unfeasible and unreasonable under the current circumstances. “This Court has repeatedly held that the word ‘shall’ does not displace background principles of enforcement discretion,” Prelogar argued. “Across 25 years and five presidential administrations, the agency has never implemented the INA in the manner that [Texas and the other states] suggest. Given congressional funding choices, it would be impossible for DHS to do so.”

That may be a hard sell among the court’s conservative justices, however. “Now it’s our job to say what the law is, not whether or not it can be possibly implemented or whether there are difficulties there,” Roberts told Prelogar while speaking hypothetically. “And I don’t think we should change that responsibility just because Congress and the executive can’t agree on something that’s possible to address this problem. I don’t think we should let them off the hook. So shouldn’t we just say what we think the law is, even if we think ‘shall’ means ‘shall,’ and then leave it for them to sort that out?”

Should the justices agree with the states on “shall,” then they will come face to face with the third, final, and perhaps most intriguing riddle: whether Tipton could actually vacate the rule itself. The Justice Department argued that federal immigration law only gives him and other federal judges the power to “set aside” a rule like the enforcement priorities in specific cases. “You do not vacate or void the statute and take it off the statute books,” Prelogar explained to the justices. “Instead, you literally disregard it for purposes of fixing the rights of the parties before you. And we think that’s how Section 706 uses the term.” That position would give the executive branch more power over immigration rules by sharply limiting the lower federal courts’ power to curb them.