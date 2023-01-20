We Still Don’t Know Who Leaked Dobbs. Good!

The sleuthing that’s gone into identifying the Supreme Court leaker appears a little . . . thin. https://t.co/9WovtbqOb7 pic.twitter.com/a8HsBGOK62 — Cristian Farias (@cristianafarias) January 13, 2023

As Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick summed up, “Somehow, an unprecedented act of terrible violence and betrayal done to the judiciary and the country wasn’t solved because … either nobody really wanted it solved, or it’s truly the Loch Ness Monster of our time. Basically, I don’t think the court wants us to know who did it. And I’m actually no longer certain the justices want to know themselves.” The justices themselves were not investigated, nor were their family members, despite being logical vectors of the leak. In total, 82 court employees with access to the draft were questioned in seemingly Chief Wiggum–like fashion. Search histories were looked at, as were call logs, but nothing turned up.



This was at once an intrusive investigation—again, more than 80 employees of the court had to hand over search histories and phone records—and a half-assed one. Most importantly, however, it was an unsuccessful leak investigation. And while many are left to carp about the lack of conclusions or quip winkingly that maybe those who did the investigating perhaps didn’t really want it to succeed in the first place, here’s the truth: The best leak investigations are unsuccessful ones. As journalists, we shouldn’t want them to succeed.



“Who dropped the draft?” will undoubtedly continue to be one of the Beltway’s great unsolved mysteries. It certainly doesn’t approach Deep Throat–level significance—it’s not as consequential, for one thing; for another, there isn’t a fun nickname—but the blank space at the center of the story will persist. Much of the furor over the leak can be chalked up to partisanship—those on the right have continually insisted that the leaker must be someone of the opposite political persuasion, and vice versa.

