We Still Don’t Know Who Leaked Dobbs. Good!

The right has, as you might expect, taken this to fascistic extremes: as is so often the case, the most flamboyantly authoritarian voice in the mix being—who else?—Donald Trump, who has called for the reporters who broke the story, as well as their editors and employers, to be jailed. (Some, meanwhile, are convinced that it was Alito who leaked the opinion, perhaps as a means of ousting a chief justice who has been deemed insufficiently dogmatic.)



On the left, meanwhile, speculation has swirled around Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, with the assumption being that the opinion was leaked as a means of pressuring the court to release a stricter ruling than some justices—presumed to be either Brett Kavanaugh or Roberts—may have been comfortable with. For now, it seems like these assumptions will remain frozen in amber; we may never know who leaked the decision or why it was leaked.



That’s a good thing. The dramatic rise of leak investigations—and the prosecutions of leakers—has been one of the worst recent developments in American politics, which is no small achievement given how many terrible developments American politics has yielded in recent years. It has been a bipartisan phenomenon as well. The Obama administration’s hunt for leakers was rightly decried by the Committee to Protect Journalists as “the most aggressive … since the Nixon administration,” by former Washington Post executive editor Leonard Downie.

