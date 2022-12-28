Tesla’s Share Value Losses Reached a Sexy Low in 2022

Tesla down 69% in a year. What's that joke Elon Musk keeps making? Nice. pic.twitter.com/NPB7K7ozav — James Jansson (@jamesjansson) December 28, 2022

Tesla has really struggled this year. The company had to suspend work at its massive Shanghai factory, and demand for the cars is so low that Tesla began offering $7,500 discounts for new vehicles, while the price of used ones dropped sharply, reported Popula, which is tracking how much Tesla’s value has dropped.



Already plagued by supply chain snarls, legal suits, and PR issues, Tesla was sent into a tailspin when Musk took over Twitter at the end of October. It hasn’t helped that Musk lied to Tesla investors about selling off company stock and seems more interested in letting Nazis back onto Twitter than running the electric car company.