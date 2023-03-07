Why Are Journalists—and Warren Buffett—Defending Corporate Greed?

When you are told that all [stock] repurchases are harmful to shareholders or to the country, or particularly beneficial to CEOs, you are listening either to an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue (characters that are not mutually exclusive).

I’m perfectly willing to accept Buffett’s proposition that not all stock repurchases harm shareholders. Well, of course. Buybacks raise the value of shareholders’ stock, so they’re probably going to help shareholders. In a piece about Buffett’s criticisms, The New York Times’s Dealbook echoed this point. But it isn’t really shareholders I think about when I criticize buybacks; it’s employees, who would benefit from more of that excess cash going to them. Buffett didn’t even mention employees in his letter (though perhaps that’s what he meant by “the country”).

Fried and Wang argue that the distinction between stockholder and employee is a false one. That’s because “most repurchased shares either go to employees, who later sell to investors, or are acquired to reduce equity dilution after employees have sold stock.” They calculate that “85 percent of this value flows to employees below the top executive level.” But how far below? I’m guessing most of the value flowed to the approximate level of executive vice president. That higher-ups want buybacks to increase the value of their compensation packages does not demonstrate that the average worker (or, by extension, the company) will benefit.

Let’s talk about that sold-off stock. In 2018, Securities and Exchange Commissioner Robert J. Jackson, Jr., whom President Donald Trump appointed to fill a Democratic seat, conducted a study of 385 buybacks over the previous 15 months. In half of them, Jackson said, “at least one executive sold shares in the month following the buyback announcement.” During the eight days following the announcement, “executives on average sell more than $500,000 worth of stock each day.” That isn’t insider trading, because the information being traded on is public (though I’ll bet there’s plenty of insider trading too). But it sure sounds like self-dealing. And as I’ve noted before, the danger of self-dealing is precisely why the 1934 Securities Exchange Act was, until 1982, interpreted to prohibit most buybacks. President Ronald Reagan’s SEC chairman, John Shad, effectively repealed that prohibition and began the buyback bacchanal.