But IRAP found the government’s plan to be insufficient, and filed an objection last week. The administration’s plan would eliminate the 120-day benchmark to determine whether an applicant would receive COM approval, and instead aim to approve 4,500 COM applications per quarter. “The fact that there is no timeline already is a huge problem, because there’s no commitment to getting people’s cases pushed through on a certain schedule,” said Deepa Alagesan, a senior supervising attorney at IRAP. “But even taking the government’s proposal for how many cases they’re going to do in a quarter, by their measure of the backlog, that would have them taking over three and a half years to just complete the verifications of the applications that they have before them right now. Which is, I think, untenable.”

Afghans who helped the U.S. and their families are in extreme danger from the Taliban within Afghanistan, and may not have the time to spend waiting for an SIV application to be processed. “At the current pace of processing the visas and issuing them, it’ll take the government another 20 years—two decades—to get through the current backlog,” Zeller said. “These people don’t have 20 years. The Taliban have a systemic, countrywide effort to hunt them down and murder them. Most of them will be dead, if they aren’t already, within the next two years.”

Veterans organizations, refugee organizations and human rights groups have long pushed Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would expand SIV eligibility and establish a task force dedicated to supporting Afghans eligible for SIV status outside of the U.S., as well as provide a pathway to permanent residency for the more than 70,000 Afghan evacuees who were resettled in the United States under humanitarian parole. The bill was introduced last year, and advocates unsuccessfully pushed to have it included in the December omnibus funding legislation. (Congress did approve an additional 4,000 SIVs in the spending bill.) The bill has not yet been reintroduced in the new Congress, and three of the original Republican co-sponsors in the House are no longer in office.