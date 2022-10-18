Donald Trump Keeps Getting Rejected by the Supreme Court

Trump’s misconception may have come from the earliest major case from his presidency that reached the Supreme Court. In Trump v. Hawaii, the Trump administration sought to implement the third iteration of its travel ban that mostly targeted Muslim-majority countries after numerous defeats in the lower courts. The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that the ban was a valid exercise of Trump’s executive powers over immigration and brushed aside evidence that it was an attempt to impose the Muslim ban that Trump had proposed on the campaign trial. That ruling largely fell within typical conservative legal thinking on executive power and national security. But Trump may have seen it as a sign that the conservative justices would ultimately back him over less friendly judges in the lower courts.

In this regard, he was badly mistaken. And over time, some of those in his inner circle would learn the same hard lesson. In the weeks leading up to January 6 last year, Trump and his allies tried to get the Supreme Court to intervene in the 2020 election in his favor. Lower courts had resoundingly rejected his efforts to overturn the election results and raise baseless claims of voter fraud. In December 2020, the state of Texas filed an unusual lawsuit directly before the Supreme Court that sought to block Pennsylvania and five other states that Biden had won from certifying their electors. Sidney Powell, one of the pro-Trump lawyers at the time, was recorded saying that she and her associates hoped that Justice Samuel Alito would use one case to delay the certification process and help their cause.

The Supreme Court took no steps to help them, however. In Texas v. Pennsylvania, the justices rejected the case, with Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas writing separately to briefly say they would have granted the petition to hear the case on procedural grounds and then deny relief. And Alito himself took no steps to block the certification of electoral votes before or on January 6. He even denied one petition as moot on the day after the violence on Capitol Hill.