Now Ron DeSantis Wants to Put Mickey Mouse in Prison

Disney, in turn, snuck a clause into the development agreement that dramatically limits what the new board can actually do. Apparently, all board members failed to read the contract. And now, in a pettiness masterclass, Disney doesn’t need board approval for major construction projects, nor can the board use Disney branding. The clause lasts until “21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III”—meaning it could last for 100 years.

Well now, DeSantis has a new idea to one-up the House of Mouse: turn it into a big house.

In addition to saying that he will send state inspectors in to inspect rides, Desantis today threatens to build a state prison next to Disney’s theme parks. pic.twitter.com/C51Zo07P26 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2023

DeSantis rhetorically wondered what to do with the land around Disney during a Monday press conference. “Someone even said, ‘Maybe you need another state prison.’ Who knows?” he said. “I just think that the possibilities are endless.”