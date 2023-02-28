The Supreme Court Really Doesn’t Like Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan

The big hurdle for the justices is whether any of the parties challenging the plan in court have the necessary legal standing to sue the Biden administration over it. Biden v. Nebraska, one of the two cases heard at oral arguments on Tuesday, comes from a coalition of six Republican-led state attorneys general. They argued that they had standing to bring a legal challenge because the relief would affect MOHELA, a student loan servicer created by the state of Missouri as a public corporation.

In Department of Education v. Brown, two individual plaintiffs are challenging the debt relief plan on the grounds that they would be theoretically eligible for even more debt relief if the Biden administration had followed the Administrative Procedures Act. I noted last December that the plaintiffs are represented by the Job Creators Network Foundation, a right-wing advocacy group that opposes student debt relief in general and described the debt relief plan as “fundamentally unfair to the tens of millions of Americans who never went to college or paid their loans back.” The justices generally appeared disinterested in expanding standing to them.

The Trump administration declared a national emergency after the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Among its relief measures was a freeze on monthly student loan payments and interest. Last summer, the Biden administration said it would end that freeze but also announced plans to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt, depending on the debtors’ income level and whether they obtained Pell grants. Under the Heroes Act of 2003, which Congress passed in anticipation of the Iraq War, the secretary of education can use a national emergency to “waive or modify” many student loan provisions.