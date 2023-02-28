The Supreme Court Really Doesn’t Like Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan

Justice Neil Gorsuch also raised a similar point. “What I think [the states] argue that is missing is costs to other persons in terms of fairness, for example, people who have paid their loans, people who don’t plan their lives around not seeking loans, and people who are not eligible for loans in the first place, and that a half a trillion dollars is being diverted to one group of favored persons over others,” he remarked to Prelogar during the Nebraska arguments.

Prelogar, for her part, noted that Congress makes these judgment calls all the time. She pointed to the arsenal of other pandemic relief mechanisms that Congress enacted in 2020, including loans to small businesses that were largely forgiven. “For the states to suggest that it’s incumbent on the secretary [of education] to say, ‘Actually, I’m not going to do that, even though Congress wanted me to ensure that borrowers won’t be left worse off,’ is just at war with the whole statutory purpose,” she told Gorsuch.

Whether the justices’ disdain will outweigh the standing arguments is now in the justices’ hands. A ruling is likely to come by the end of June. If the court rules against the debt relief plan in its current form, the administration will be hard-pressed to revive it before the Covid-19 national emergency is scheduled to end in May. With a Republican majority in the House, that would likely doom student debt relief efforts for the remainder of Biden’s term. Barrett and the court’s liberals may yet find a fifth vote to toss out the entire case on standing grounds. But if the justices allow the policy to take effect, it will be through gritted teeth.