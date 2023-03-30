Will the Supreme Court Make a Break With the First Amendment?

But some of the justices, particularly on the court’s right, did not seem fully persuaded by Hansen’s arguments. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared to take issue with the overbreadth analysis in this case, noting that Hansen’s full range of alleged offenses goes beyond speech-related ones. “it is a little awkward, though, that this case comes up in a posture with Mr. Hansen, who I don’t think anybody could say he’s been chilled from speaking,” he told Bhandari. “I mean, he’s had no problem soliciting people here in this country and defrauding them to the tune of lots and lots of money.”

Justice Samuel Alito also pressed Bhandari on the full contours of her argument, particularly on the point that the law was criminalizing the encouragement of non-criminal behavior. If prostitution were not a crime, he asked, would it be possible to criminalize anyone who encouraged people to become prostitutes? (It was unclear whether he was referring to Nevada, which allows it in certain counties.) After clarifying that this did not mean actual solicitation, Bhandari said yes. “It would just be subject to First Amendment scrutiny, which means that if the government had a compelling interest and narrowly tailored that law, they could do so,” she explained.

What about encouraging people to commit suicide, Alito asked? Bhandari said it would fall under the same strict First Amendment analysis. Even if they were intellectually disabled, he continued, and “particularly vulnerable to that encouragement?” She agreed. “Again, I think, if a state or Congress passed a law that was directed specifically at encouraging someone in that vulnerable state and narrowly tailored it, it very well might pass strict scrutiny,” Bhandari explained.