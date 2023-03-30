Will the Supreme Court Make a Break With the First Amendment?

Among the counts were two charges that Hansen had knowingly encouraged foreign nationals to break the law in hopes of obtaining citizenship through this scheme. A provision in federal law makes it a crime if someone “encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law.” Similar language in federal immigration law dates back to the 1880s, when Congress began taking tougher measures against new waves of immigrants to the U.S. The Justice Department calls this the anti-inducment provision; Hansen calls it the encouragement provision.

After his conviction, Hansen argued that those two counts are unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds. He argued that the law was overly broad, capturing a wide range of otherwise protected speech under the First Amendment. His lawyers argued that, as written, the provision could be theoretically used to criminalize a grandmother who tells her undocumented family members that she wants them to stay in the country or a priest who instructs a parishioner with an expiring work visa about access to social services. Hansen also noted that the law criminalized the encouragement of acts that are not technically illegal: Being present in the U.S. without legal authorization is a civil offense, not a criminal one.



The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately agreed with Hansen in a unanimous ruling in the spring of 2022. “It is clear that subsection (iv) covers a substantial amount of protected speech. Many commonplace statements and actions could be construed as encouraging or inducing an undocumented immigrant to come to or reside in the United States,” Judge Ronald Gould wrote for the three-judge panel. “For example, the plain language of subsection (iv) covers knowingly telling an undocumented immigrant ‘I encourage you to reside in the United States.’ Such a statement is protected by the First Amendment.”