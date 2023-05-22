Ron DeSantis Wants a Referendum on “Freedom.” Fine—It’s a Fight He’ll Lose.

Ball also quotes David Jolly, the former Florida GOP congressman who’s now a happy MSNBC camper. “It’s in the air, it’s everywhere, it’s amazing,” Jolly said. “It’s between neighbors, it’s when you go to restaurants, when you go to schools. You’re on one side or the other, and people know it.”

Just what average voters want: more politics in their lives! I don’t think so. In that sense, DeSantis is like Trump. He too will force arguments—about him—over Thanksgiving dinner. The difference is that Trump has a personality (repulsive to me and you, but evidently winning to his people) and a brand. DeSantis has the charm of an unlanced boil. His recent return visit to the House of Representatives, where he served three terms in the 2010s and presumably might have had some old friends, resulted in a spate of horrible press and a slew of endorsements from GOP members of the Florida congressional delegation—for Trump.

It’s still likely that none of this ends up mattering. Trump is the favorite and will remain so. But if DeSantis does somehow defeat him, that in itself will show strength and win him a ton of positive press. And he has a few attributes that must be taken seriously. He’s smart. He knows policy and does his homework. He went against the tide on the pandemic, and the way these things are measured in the media, he can plausibly say he was proven right. And he’s done a couple counterintuitive things, like signing a $700 million affordable housing law.