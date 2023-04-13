Florida GOP-Controlled Legislature Passes Six-Week Abortion Ban

House Democrats had proposed nearly 50 amendments aimed at trying to lessen the negative effects of the bill, including striking down the ban entirely; banning state funds from going to clinics run by religious organizations that try to convince people not to get an abortion; and making it easier to prove someone qualifies for an abortion. All of the amendments were voted down.

The Florida House is discussing a 6-week abortion ban.



Members are voting on ~50 amendments filed by @FLHouseDems.



One from @AnnaForFlorida would require that anyone denied an abortion after 6 weeks be given a list of lawmakers who voted for this bill.

The bill will also lower the amount of money that the state Department of Health is required to spend on pregnancy and parental support services to 85 percent, down from 90 percent. These services include pregnancy testing, counseling, prenatal classes, adoption education, and material aid such as diapers and formula. Abortion rights advocates regularly point out that states with some of the toughest abortion laws often fail to set up social welfare systems to support children after they are born. People can currently receive such support for up to a year after the child is born. The bill removes that element.

The measure removes the clause that specifically states abortion regulations “may not impose an unconstitutional burden on a woman’s freedom to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy,” specifically stripping away people’s autonomy.