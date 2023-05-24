Entire House Laughs at Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Asks for Decorum
The irony of the far-right congresswoman talking about decorum
The entire House laughed in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s face on Wednesday when she called for decorum in the chamber.
Speaking during a House session, the far-right congresswoman said, “Members are reminded to abide by decorum of the House.” Democrats erupted into laughter.
Greene’s not really one to talk about decorum. She has spread conspiracy theories, made racist comments about co-workers, encouraged violence against Democrats, and essentially called for sedition.