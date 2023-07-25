A Real Wedding Website in a Fake Gay Wedding Website Case

The district court, where Smith’s case was first heard, described her business like this: “Although 303 does not currently do so, Ms. Smith intends to expand its services by offering to build websites for couples who plan to marry.” The court ultimately decided against her. The 10th Circuit also noted that Smith and 303 Creative “do not yet offer wedding-related services but intend to do so in the future;” this detail also made it into Justice Gorsuch’s majority opinion on the case. In reference to an argument made by the defense, the 10th Circuit opinion concluded, “we find nothing ‘imaginary or speculative’ about [Smith and 303 Creative’s] apprehensions that they may violate [CADA, the Colorado anti-discrimination law] if they offer wedding-based services in the manner that they intend.”

Unlike that same-sex wedding inquiry, here is a fact concerning something that did happen—Smith made a wedding website. It is not clear if Smith’s attorneys or the attorneys in the Colorado Attorney General’s office representing the defendants had investigated this part of Smith’s claims about her business. They appear to have been taken as fact from the beginning, even as the archive of Smith’s portfolio website was available and freely accessible from the beginning of the case. ADF’s argument that it laid out in its Twitter thread last week—that the wedding website Smith made was a gift with no bearing on the case—was never argued in court.

The wedding site and the same-sex website inquiry pose different but intertwined questions about how ADF went about creating a narrative of victimhood around Lorie Smith (something the organization continues to do, characterizing this reporting on the case as a “targeted campaign against Lorie”). For the public, as expressed in media accounts of the case, Smith was a Christian woman who feared the state would penalize her should she sell wedding websites—which she had yet to do. This isn’t to say Smith or ADF manipulated their stories; in fact, if ADF had shared what had happened with Smith’s first wedding website, it may have strengthened her case.