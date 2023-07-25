A Real Wedding Website in a Fake Gay Wedding Website Case

In her suit against the state of Colorado, which spanned nearly seven years and made it all the way to the Supreme Court, Smith and her attorneys with the Christian nationalist law project Alliance Defending Freedom, or ADF, argued that she was barred from creating wedding websites due to the state’s anti-discrimination law. “Ms. Smith’s speech has been chilled,” one of her attorneys told the Supreme Court when it heard her case, 303 Creative v. Elenis, in December 2022. “For six years, she has been unable to speak in the marketplace.” On June 30, Smith prevailed, and the court’s decision was celebrated across conservative media and by anti-LGBTQ activists. Yet it appears—and not for the first time in this case—that a basic fact that was used to build a narrative of Smith’s victimhood was not adequately tested.

The discovery of the destination wedding website that Smith now confirms she created comes after The New Republic reported in June that a same-sex wedding website inquiry made to Smith and included in court documents in her case appeared to be fabricated. Smith’s case is part of ADF’s broader, longer-term project to roll back civil rights laws protecting LGBTQ people. In 303 Creative vs. Elenis, which the Supreme Court ruled for Smith late last month, the group claimed such laws harmed its client’s rights. This is a strategy ADF has used in prior cases, such as the 2018 Supreme Court case brought by a baker who refused to design a wedding cake for a gay couple.

As with the apparently falsified gay wedding website request, it is not clear if ADF knew about the wedding website Smith created while its lawyers were arguing the case. When the district court first heard Smith’s case, it raised questions about the website request—but the existence of the request was likely not going to be decisive in the ultimate outcome of the case. Still, ADF lawyers did use it to help bolster the argument that their client “faces real and imminent harm,” as ADF wrote in a brief to the Supreme Court, because “Lorie has already received a request to design a website celebrating a same-sex wedding, and if past is prologue, Colorado will sue her, even sans a complaint.” The existence of a wedding website made by Smith, however, strikes closer to the heart of the matter.