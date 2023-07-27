Time Is Running Out for Congress to Help Our Afghan Allies

It has been a long wait for Congress to act. In the summer of 2021, tens of thousands of Afghans were evacuated into the U.S. using humanitarian parole, which allowed them to stay in the country for two years. While the Biden administration recently extended that parole status for another year, these evacuees are still unable to obtain permanent legal status except through the asylum or special immigrant visa, or SIV, application systems—both of which are onerous and severely backlogged. The Afghan Adjustment Act would allow those parolees to apply for permanent residence after additional vetting—including an in-person interview, a priority for the Republican co-sponsors of the bill. In recent decades, similar legislation has been passed to assist refugees from Vietnam, Cuba, and Iraq.

The bill would also expand SIV eligibility to cover previously excluded groups, including the Female Tactical Teams of Afghanistan—a unit of the Afghan Special Security Forces that worked closely with U.S. special operations forces to hunt down Taliban and ISIS targets in Afghanistan. It would also create a task force to assist Afghans outside of the U.S. eligible for SIV status and require that the State Department reply to congressional inquiries about visa applications.

“Americans owe Afghans a debt, and the Afghan Adjustment Act would be a downpayment on that debt,” said Arash Azizzada, co-founder and co-director of Afghans for a Better Tomorrow. Azizzada called the bill “the most monumental legislation based on our community in decades.”