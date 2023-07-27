Time Is Running Out for Congress to Help Our Afghan Allies

Indeed, because immigration is such a contentious issue—particularly approaching an election year—some supporters of the Afghan Adjustment Act theorize that the bill’s connection to the issue may be hindering its passage. In a letter to congressional leaders, a group of retired military officials contended that Cotton’s bill “betrays America’s veterans by undercutting our efforts over the last two years,” as it does not expand the SIV program or “adequately support those left behind.”

“This is not the proper venue for large-scale immigration reform—our focus must now be on protecting our Afghan allies,” the letter said. “These allies have been waiting years for Congress to do its duty and honor America’s promise to Afghanistan; they should not be used as pawns in a political debate on immigration.”

Pinto said Cotton’s bill would not “make the kind of progress that we’re seeking.” Time is of the essence for Afghan allies still trapped in Afghanistan, he continued, and so the effort must be focused on passing the legislation that would help those individuals. “Increasingly, it’s harder and harder to get a hold of folks, and we start hearing from them. And often, on our end, that means they’ve gone into hiding, or unfortunately they’ve been killed,” Pinto said about maintaining contact with former translators and other allies still in Afghanistan. “The longer this drags on, the more pain this causes for our community.”