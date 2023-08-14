Afghans Greet Anniversary of U.S. Withdrawal With a Mix of Sadness and Hope

The second anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the collapse of the Afghan government to the Taliban, is particularly fraught for the Afghans who were evacuated to the United States. It is a reminder of the homeland and family left behind, as well as the still unfulfilled promise of the federal government to aid the Afghan people, particularly those who served alongside the U.S. military. The difficulties inherent to resettlement, such as learning a new language and adapting to a different culture, are exacerbated by uncertainty around their future.

When I first met Noori last spring, he was the field director for a temporary resettlement facility in northern Virginia operated by the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, or LIRS. Like many of the employees at that facility, Noori arrived in the U.S. in August of 2021. Now, he divides his time between serving as director of the resettlement and integration programs at the Frederick and Arbutus locations of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, and helping to run My Kabul with other Afghan families. (The restaurant, which also employs multiple Afghan evacuees, opened in May.)

The challenges currently faced by resettled Afghans differ slightly from those of a year ago, Noori told me. Instead of struggling to obtain housing and employment—as well as reliable transportation between the two—evacuees must now contend with maintaining their legal status to remain in the U.S.