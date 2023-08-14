Afghans Greet Anniversary of U.S. Withdrawal With a Mix of Sadness and Hope

As the U.S. withdrew and Kabul collapsed in the summer of 2021, tens of thousands of people were evacuated from Afghanistan. Around 80,000 of them were resettled into the U.S. through humanitarian parole, allowing the Biden administration to circumvent the lengthy and backlogged asylum application process. But humanitarian parole only allows for temporary residency for two years—which, for most Afghan evacuees in the U.S., would mean that their status would expire this August.

Although the Biden administration extended the parole for another two years, Afghans resettled in the U.S. must apply for re-parole, unless they are in the midst of the asylum application process. Noori told me that none of the clients he works with who applied for asylum have received notification that they may remain in the country legally. This delay in turn could worry employers unfamiliar with the nuances of the immigration system, who may be uncertain as to whether the evacuees are still permitted to legally work in the U.S.

“The majority of these families have just recently tried to start their lives. And they are working, they’re providing for themselves and their families,” Noori said. “At the beginning, resettlement agencies were there to help them, but now if they become jobless, unemployed, then who is going to provide for them and their families?”