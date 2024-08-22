The Democrats Are Destroying the Republicans at Their Own Game

It’s best exemplified by Wednesday night’s star, Minnesota governor and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, and the way he was presented. The idea of getting 15 of his former football players out there on stage with him was brilliant. You think it was hokey? You think football is disgusting and violent? Get over it. There’s a time to have that debate, but it isn’t now. This is stagecraft designed to win an election, to send signals. And the signal this sent to middle America, to the kinds of voters Republicans have relied on as theirs for many elections, was clear and profound.

Walz went very “coach in the locker room at half time” in terms of his delivery. In fact, a little too much so for me. What I love about Walz, and what I suspect resonates more deeply with people than him channeling Vince Lombardi (as my pal Harold Meyerson, with whom I sat, put it to me), is his smile; his joy, the innocently mischievous sense of delight when he cracks a joke. I wanted more of that Walz. But I understand the decision that was made. They wanted to reinforce the Coach Walz image, and they sure did that.

It’s often said that a presidential candidate’s choice of vice president represents her or his first presidential-level decision. If that’s true, then Harris passed with bright flying colors. And Donald Trump? He should be held back.