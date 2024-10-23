The Late Supreme Court Chief Who Haunts Today’s Right-Wing Justices

The modern Republican appointees inherit Rehnquist’s doctrine and dissonance. In many cases, they are indifferent to the dynamic between the court and the broader constitutional culture, steamrolling through precedents and norms to reach desired outcomes. In others, they pull back, battling among themselves about how big and fast their moves should be. Some of the conservatives recognize the precariousness of the court’s position in the broader political landscape and the importance of attending to this dynamic, or at least the public perception of doing so. Some lack this sensitivity, and others still shift between these camps on a case-by-case basis. The internal conflicts and contradictions of an individual are now those of an institution.

It is no wonder, then, that the court’s six conservatives are practically in competition over how many times they can cite Rehnquist in their opinions—including some of the most consequential ones, such as the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. In that sense, Rehnquist’s shadow doesn’t just loom over the justices; it looms over all of us. And revisiting his legacy in the context of today’s right-wing court could provide clues about where our country is headed.

Rehnquist’s judicial philosophy was eloquently summarized in a 1982 essay in The New Republic by Yale Law professor Owen Fiss and political columnist Charles Krauthammer. They argued Rehnquist—now a decade on the court, though still four years away from becoming chief justice—had a “constitutional program” aimed at “free[ing] the states from the restrictions of the national Constitution, particularly those emanating from the Civil War Amendments and the Bill of Rights.” This program had a clear political valence. By transferring power to the states, diminishing Congress’s authority, and curtailing the rights of racial minorities, the poor, and prisoners, it closely mirrored President Ronald Reagan’s “new federalism.” These ideas—and Rehnquist’s willingness to express them through lonely dissents—made him a “hero to conservatives.” But Fiss and Krauthammer argued his program was more subversive than conservative, “a revisionist of a particular ideological bent.”

