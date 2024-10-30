Hawaii Takes Aim at the Supreme Court’s Most Chaotic Gun Rights Ruling

The state of Hawaii argued, as it did in its own courts, that Wilson had no standing to challenge the concealed-carry law in an unrelated criminal appeal. It pointedly noted that Wilson himself does not disagree with that conclusion since he did not dispute the state supreme court’s ruling on standing in his own petition. And since standing in this case is based on state law, not federal law, the Supreme Court would also have no grounds to overturn it, the state claimed.

Finally, and perhaps most notably, the state argued that the Supreme Court can’t overturn the court’s ruling because the court was interpreting the state constitution, not the federal one. When a state supreme court interprets a state constitution, it typically has the final say in the matter. The state also raised other procedural issues that might wave the justices off from taking up Wilson’s case.

Will that be enough? The justices might be reluctant to take another major Second Amendment case so soon after Bruen and Rahimi, preferring instead to let the lower courts digest last year’s ruling before making any other significant moves. At the same time, it might be hard for them to stomach a state supreme court ruling that defies one of their own decisions—definitely in spirit and, according to gun-rights groups, in substance. A decision on whether to take up or turn down the case could come at any time.