The Supreme Court Found a Gun It Doesn’t Like

Shortly after the new ATF rule was issued, gun-rights groups mounted legal challenges to it. One of those challenges, brought by a coalition of gun owners and advocacy groups, found its way to the courtroom of Judge Reed O’Connor in the Northern District of Texas. They argued that the ATF had gone beyond what Congress had authorized by defining the “frame or receiver” of a gun under the GCA to include the parts that could be used to construct a frame or receiver.

“Congress never understood itself to be adopting language permitting every actual or potential part of a firearm be regulated as a firearm itself through the GCA,” the plaintiffs argued. “Congress also did not give the agencies the authority to regulate the broad array of materials that may, at some point in the future, be manufactured into firearms by private individuals. Individuals that are not otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms in the United States are free to personally manufacture firearms—there is no federal law that allows the executive branch to regulate or prohibit that practice.”

The Justice Department, for its part, argued that its reading fit well within the statute’s text and reflected its overall purpose. They noted that technological advances have changed how guns are designed and manufactured, justifying the new definition for frames and receivers. And they pointed out that the ATF has long regulated nonfunctional frames and receivers under the premise that they could easily be made functional and fashioned into a working firearm.