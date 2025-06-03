Why Trump Moved Leonard Leo From the Short List to the Sh*t List

Leo responded with comparative good grace, along with a pointed, if diplomatic, defense of his influential work: “I’m very grateful for President Trump transforming the Federal Courts.… The Federal Judiciary is better than it’s ever been in modern history, and that will be President Trump’s most important legacy.”

The genesis of the fallout speaks volumes about Trump’s view of the role of the federal judiciary, and of his own inner circle.

Trump’s ire was sparked by the recent decision of the Court of International Trade striking down his broad tariffs because they had unlawfully usurped Congress’s powers and relied on supposed “emergency” powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, that the Act does not provide.