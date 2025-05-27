Trump Corruption Hits Next Level With Pardon Tied to $1 Million Dinner

Walzack initially received no response from the Trump administration regarding a pardon request he submitted around Inauguration Day. But in April his mother, Elizabeth Fago, attended a $1 million entry dinner that included guaranteed face time with the president. The dinner was sponsored by MAGA Inc., a PAC that backs causes and candidates supported by Trump.

It’s not clear whether Fago donated to MAGA Inc., or how much, but three weeks later her son got his pardon.

Walzack and his mother are well established within the MAGAverse. Fago has donated millions of dollars to GOP campaigns. She’s hosted at least three Trump fundraisers and went to the VIP portions of both Trump inaugurations, where she cozied up to the president in photos posted on her Instagram.