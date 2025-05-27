Trump Corruption Hits Next Level With Pardon Tied to $1 Million Dinner
Donald Trump has pardoned the son of a major political donor once involved in the plot to leak Ashley Biden’s diary.
Paul Walzack, a former nursing home executive guilty of tax fraud, got a full and unconditional pardon from President Trump after his mother attended a $1 million-per-person dinner with the president, according to The New York Times. His mother, a major Trump supporter, also happened to be involved in the 2020 plot to publicize Ashley Biden’s stolen diary.
Walzack was found guilty of stealing over $10 million from the paychecks of the nurses and doctors who worked for him to finance a yacht and other luxury items. He was charged in February 2023 on 13 counts of tax crimes, and eventually pleaded guilty and paid $4.4 million in restitution as Trump won back the White House in November.
Walzack initially received no response from the Trump administration regarding a pardon request he submitted around Inauguration Day. But in April his mother, Elizabeth Fago, attended a $1 million entry dinner that included guaranteed face time with the president. The dinner was sponsored by MAGA Inc., a PAC that backs causes and candidates supported by Trump.
It’s not clear whether Fago donated to MAGA Inc., or how much, but three weeks later her son got his pardon.
Walzack and his mother are well established within the MAGAverse. Fago has donated millions of dollars to GOP campaigns. She’s hosted at least three Trump fundraisers and went to the VIP portions of both Trump inaugurations, where she cozied up to the president in photos posted on her Instagram.
Fago was also deeply involved in a scheme to publicize the diary of Ashley Biden, former President Joe Biden’s daughter, after she left it at a beach house in Florida. Aimee Harris, and Robert Kurlander, the individuals who stole the diary, brought it to a fundraiser at Fago’s home in 2020 where it was shown to a Trump campaign organizer. Harris was sentenced to a month in prison and Kurlander is awaiting sentencing.
This is yet another example of Trump’s flippant use of his executive pardon power. Show him some loyalty, and some money, and you could get out of jail too.