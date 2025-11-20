Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly Is a Cautionary Tale

It’s almost impossible to imagine anyone but George Clooney playing the title role: a solitary man floating wanly toward Olympus as his friends, family, and lackeys walk away relieved.

Still, more than anything, Jay Kelly is a George Clooney movie. For one, it’s almost impossible to imagine anyone else playing the title role: a solitary man who has built his empire on charisma more than talent, floating wanly toward Olympus as his friends, family, and lackeys walk away relieved. Maybe Brad Pitt could have done it, had his temples been a little more preternaturally gray. Clooney reportedly accepted the part immediately, only expressing reservations about a man of his age filming the number of takes for which Baumbach is notorious—a 28-second bathroom sequence in Frances Ha required an excessive 42—an insecurity that the director worked, ironically, into the script. Baumbach opens his film with the finale of another, behind the scenes: When the camera rolls, the star, in character, comforts his dog while cradling a fatal bullet wound. It should be a wrap, but Jay insists on another try; the director talks him out of it.

In a flashback later on, Baumbach himself luridly encourages an aroused, younger Jay to give the sex scene they are shooting one more go. Were it not for this extra take, Jay admits in one of several George Bailey–esque soliloquies, he may not have abandoned his wife and infant child for his co-star, Daphne (Eve Hewson). That take, Baumbach implies, might have precluded the possibility of self-actualization, the life of a family man, or lasting peace. But the alternative—artistic resolve, ethical restraint—would have been bad for business: as it goes in Hollywood, career suicide.

The cost of fame is the central tension of Baumbach’s film: whether it is better to claim one’s place in the dramatic pantheon or to be a faithful husband and a present father. This is a tightrope that Adam Driver’s Charlie Barber walked gingerly in Marriage Story, an obvious fictionalization of Baumbach’s divorce from Jennifer Jason Leigh. But whereas Charlie’s domestic failings are tempered by an unerring commitment to art—his theatre company in New York is the family that comes first—Jay’s passion for the limelight, dimmed by time, is wavering.